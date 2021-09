OXFORD, Miss. – The Alabama women's soccer team (4-5-0) fell 3-1 in its SEC opener against Ole Miss (5-1-2) at the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium in Oxford, Miss. Ole Miss got on the board first with Mo O'Conner firing a shot outside of the six-yard box in the 10th minute play. Kate Henderson answered for the Tide in the 23rd minute, heading a cross from Kat Rogers past Ole Miss goalkeeper, Ashley Orkus. With 10 minutes left in the half, Haleigh Stackpole was able to convert a penalty kick for the Rebels, putting Ole Miss up 2-1. Molly Martin kept the momentum going, scoring a goal off a header in the 44th minute to take the teams into the half.

OXFORD, MS ・ 8 DAYS AGO