The Bartlesville Poker Run will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2 for the Bartlesville Bruins Special Olympics Team. The event will take place at Humble Road Church, 304 S. Seminole Avenue in Bartlesville. Registration and a hamburger lunch will be held at 11:00 a.m. First bikes out will be at noon with last bikes in at 2:00 p.m. The silent auction will close at 2:30 p.m.

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO