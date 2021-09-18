Binance Prepares Changes to Work With Regulators Worldwide
Binance, the leading cryptocurrency exchange, has announced it is preparing changes to be able to work with regulators more closely. Its CEO, Changpeng Zhao, stated the company is ready to apply the needed revisions to transform the exchange into a regulated financial institution in the future. This is Binance’s answer to a series of regulatory issues it has been facing with regulators from all over the world.news.bitcoin.com
