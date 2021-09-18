CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Binance Prepares Changes to Work With Regulators Worldwide

bitcoin.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBinance, the leading cryptocurrency exchange, has announced it is preparing changes to be able to work with regulators more closely. Its CEO, Changpeng Zhao, stated the company is ready to apply the needed revisions to transform the exchange into a regulated financial institution in the future. This is Binance’s answer to a series of regulatory issues it has been facing with regulators from all over the world.

news.bitcoin.com

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoin.com

Bhutan Partners With Ripple to Pilot Digital Ngultrum on a Private Ledger

The Central Bank of Bhutan, the Royal Monetary Authority (RMA), has partnered with Ripple to start testing a model of its central bank digital currency (CBDC) using Ripple’s technology. The test will be using Ripple’s own CBDC private ledger, to support similar use cases. The pilot test will include retail, cross-border and wholesale payments for the proposed CBDC.
WORLD
bitcoin.com

Bank of Russia Lists Crypto Companies Among Financial Pyramids

The Central Bank of Russia has recently expanded its database of financial market players suspected of illicit activities. Several crypto companies have been added to the list along with entities bearing signs of Ponzi schemes, as well as illegal credit organizations and forex dealers. Central Bank of Russia Blacklists Crypto...
MARKETS
bitcoin.com

10 Crypto Exchanges File for Registration With Korean Regulators Ahead of Deadline

Cryptocurrency exchanges in South Korea have until midnight on Friday to register with financial authorities in order to continue operating legally. Only 10 digital asset trading platforms have already submitted their documents to the Korean anti-money laundering body. Compliance Deadline for New Korean Crypto Regulations Expires Friday. Registering with Korea’s...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europol Dark Web#U S Treasury#Aml
bitcoin.com

Infrastructure Provider Blockdaemon Raises $155 Million With Participation of Goldman Sachs

Blockdaemon, a blockchain infrastructure provider, has raised $155 million in its Series B funding round, which will aid its expansion plans to make acquisitions in the crypto infrastructure market. The funding round had the participation of Goldman Sachs, Softbank Vision Fund 2, Matrix Capital Management, Sapphire Ventures, and Morgan Creek Digital, among others.
MARKETS
bitcoin.com

Crypto Exchange Binance Ceases Derivatives Trading in Australia

Amid regulatory scrutiny worldwide, global cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced that it will cease offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens to Australian users in 90 days. Changes Coming to Binance Australia. Cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced some changes to its offerings in Australia Tuesday. The exchange will cease offering futures, options,...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

Binance Futures is forced out of Australia as crypto regulation tightens

Binance ceases options, futures and leveraged token offerings in Australia to comply with local regulations. The exchange offered traders time to close their positions, allowing them to top-up their positions to avoid liquidation ahead of the 90-day period. This is the fourth time Binance has discontinued its derivatives offering to...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

America’s innovators will solve climate change, not regulators

But our best hope for reducing carbon emissions isn’t new government spending. It’s a technological sea change — one that can only come from the private sector. In fact, the government is slowing progress against climate change by imposing regulations that prevent emissions-lowering technologies from reaching the market. If our leaders really want to save the planet, they need to get out of the way of entrepreneurs who can actually do so.
ENVIRONMENT
Business Insider

Binance bows to regulators and announces restructuring

Binance will become a centralized entity to ease its compliance across jurisdictions. Over the past year, regulators have disrupted Binance's operations by banning its services. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of insights, charts, and forecasts on the Fintech industry. Learn more about becoming a client. The world's largest crypto exchange will...
ECONOMY
bitcoin.com

Pnetwork Protocol Gets Hacked, Loses 277 Bitcoin on Binance Smart Chain

Pnetwork, a multi-chain bridging protocol, announced it was hacked yesterday, losing 277 pbtc (its bridged version of bitcoin) on Binance Smart Chain. The protocol acknowledged that an attacker managed to exploit a bug in its codebase to take control of the stolen bitcoin. The bridging contracts are currently working as usual but with extra security measures enabled.
MARKETS
mix929.com

Activision says working with regulators to address workplace complaints

(Reuters) – Video game publisher Activision Blizzard said on Tuesday that it continues to work with regulators on addressing and resolving the workplace complaints it has received. On Monday, the company said the U.S. securities regulator was investigating its disclosures regarding employment matters and related issues. “There is absolutely no...
BUSINESS
bitcoin.com

Bitcoin.com Doubles Down on Non-Custodial Model

Bitcoin.com, in line with its vision to support ‘economic freedom,’ is refocusing its efforts on non-custodial, or ‘self hosted,’ crypto products, including exchange. Therefore, the Bitcoin.com Wallet, which is fully non-custodial and provides users with direct access to public blockchains like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum will be the company’s flagship product going forward.
MARKETS
beincrypto.com

Binance Tightens KYC Policy to Appease Regulators

As a global cryptocurrency exchange facing increasing scrutiny from regulators, Binance has introduced a user verification policy for asset and institutional protection from criminal activity. Binance introduces ‘Intermediate Verification’. KYC regulations have become essential for crypto exchanges to comply with, if they want to continue gaining mainstream approval, and comply...
MARKETS
wkzo.com

Tesla to work with global regulators to ensure data security -Musk

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc will work with global regulators to ensure data security, Chief Executive Elon Musk told the World New Energy Vehicle Congress in China on Friday. “With the rapid growth of autonomous driving technologies, data security of vehicles is drawing more public concerns than...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy