Public Health

COVID-hit Chinese city tells residents to stay home as holiday starts

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – A city in southeast China hit by COVID-19 told residents on Saturday to stay home and closed various venues, as infections spread in the country’s latest hotspot during a key holiday travel season. The government of Xiamen, in a series of notices, told residents not to leave...

Reuters

Chinese cities issue travel warnings after Fujian COVID-19

BEIJING, Sept 15 (Reuters) - China's COVID-19 outbreak in Fujian province, which has reported 152 local cases in five days, has prompted cities in other parts of the country to issue travel warnings ahead of major holidays, though state media warn against imposing blanket travel curbs. The travel warnings come...
TRAVEL
Reuters

COVID-19 sends northern Chinese city into semi-shutdown

BEIJING, Sept 22 (Reuters) - China's northeastern city of Harbin, population 10 million, went into semi-shutdown after reporting new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases for the first time since early February. Three of 16 new local cases reported in China for Sept. 21 were in Harbin, the provincial capital of Heilongjiang,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Fears of contagion from Chinese builder's debt problems ease

Fears that a Chinese real estate developer’s possible default on multibillion-dollar debts might send shockwaves through global financial markets appeared to ease Thursday as creditors waited to see how much they might recover.Shares of Evergrande Group, one of China’s biggest private sector conglomerates, rose 18% in Hong Kong after the company said it would pay interest to bondholders in China. The company gave no sign whether it would make a payment due Thursday on a separate bond abroad.Evergrande’s struggle has raised fears it might destabilize China’s financial system and set off a global chain reaction. But economists said while...
ECONOMY
elpasoinc.com

Japan jumps, rest of Asia down, on China and virus concerns

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s benchmark advanced but other Asian markets were lower Friday amid concerns over troubled Chinese real estate developer Evergrande and the pandemic. Some Chinese banks have disclosed what they are owed by Evergrande, seeking to dispel fears of financial turmoil as it struggles under $310 billion in debt. The lenders say they can cope with a potential default. Evergrande’s announcement that it was making a payment due Thursday seemed to help ease some worries.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

China's tutoring ban hits overseas teachers and cultural links

Every morning, Sam Josti logged on from her US home to teach children halfway around the world, just one of thousands of foreign language tutors giving Chinese students a rare window into Western culture. But tutors like Massachusetts-based Josti have taken a sharp financial hit after Beijing's harsh crackdown on extracurricular classes pulled down the blinds over the world outside for Chinese students. Foreign language teaching firms had long tapped into a vast demand for English in China, where armies of parents are eager to get their kids ahead in a cut-throat education system in which a single exam can determine a life's trajectory. That came to a crashing halt in August when Beijing announced education reforms that banned tutoring firms from hiring overseas teachers.
EDUCATION
Reuters

Taiwan threatens to take China to WTO in new spat over fruit

TAIPEI/BEIJING, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Taiwan threatened to take China to the World Trade Organization on Sunday after Beijing said it would suspend sugar apple and wax apple imports from the island on pest concerns, in the latest spat between the two over fruit. Relations between Taipei and Beijing, which...
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: China discussing takeover of major US military base abandoned in Afghanistan

China is reportedly weighing plans to take over Bagram Airfield, which once served as the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, new reports revealed this week. The Chinese military is currently conducting a feasibility study for a potential takeover of the major airfield, according to a source briefed on the plans by Chinese military officials who then spoke to U.S. News & World Report on condition of anonymity.
MILITARY
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
WILDLIFE
indybay.org

China imposes snapback sanctions on the USA

We are talking about the restrictions adopted by Beijing at the end of July on the basis of the national Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law against six American individuals and one organization. It was a response to the collective warning about the risks of doing business announced by a number of US government agencies on July 16 in Hong Kong and to the financial restrictions on the seven heads of the Central People's Government of the PRC in autonomy. In response to such situation the Chinese Foreign Ministry criticized Washington and lodged a strong protest. Once again, the Chinese Foreign Ministry qualified the actions of the USA as a serious violation of international law and flagrant interference in the internal affairs of the country.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Atlantic

America’s China Strategy Is Working

Executives at the fashion brand Eileen Fisher are no strangers to China—or to its enormous benefits and dangerous pitfalls: The American outfitter began manufacturing its clothing there about a quarter century ago, but last year, it realized that working in China could no longer be business as usual. The catalyst...
ECONOMY
AFP

UK warned Hong Kong critics to avoid China extradition nations: campaigner

A prominent rights campaigner said Thursday Britain had warned him and other Beijing critics to avoid travel to countries that have an extradition agreement with China because of Hong Kong's national security law. China is remoulding Hong Kong in its own authoritarian image, armed with a national security law that has outlawed much dissent and crushed its democracy movement. Beijing claims universal jurisdiction for the security law, meaning it can pursue anyone, regardless of their nationality or location, for perceived offences. Bill Browder, a US-born British citizen who has campaigned for international sanctions against various countries, said he was recently warned by Britain's Foreign Office that Beijing might target him and other activists if they travelled to countries willing to send suspects to China.
U.K.
The Independent

Chinese banks try to calm fears about developer's debts

Seeking to dispel fears of financial turmoil, some Chinese banks are disclosing what they are owed by a real estate developer that is struggling under $310 billion in debt, saying they can cope with a potential default.The announcements came as Evergrande Group promised to talk with some individual investors who bought its debt while creditors waited to see whether Beijing will intervene to oversee a restructuring to prevent financial disruptions.Evergrande’s struggle to meet government-imposed debt limits has prompted fears a default might disrupt the Chinese economy or global financial markets. While ratings agencies say a default appears likely, economists...
ECONOMY
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS

