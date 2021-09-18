CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Rivalry renewed: Elon's Witherspoon, App State's Helms play big roles for their teams

By John Josey jjosey@newstopicnews.com
News-Topic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in 651 days, Appalachian State will play with no crowd restrictions in Kidd Brewer Stadium when Elon comes to visit. The Mountaineers announced Thursday that today’s game against the Phoenix (1-1) is sold out, and their home opener is surrounded by festivities and celebrations. App State will unveil the brand-new Coach Jerry Moore Plaza near the entrance to the stadium’s new north end-zone facility at 1 p.m., and it’s Family Weekend at The Rock. The day will begin at 9 a.m. with the Appalachian State Athletics Hall of Fame breakfast and induction ceremony.

