CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Raiders RB Peyton Barber “Expected To Handle Some Lead Back Duties” Vs. Steelers

By Sports Grid
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber is expected to handle some of the lead back duties on Sunday against the Steelers, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. This comes following the news of starting running back Josh Jacobs being ruled out of their Week 2 matchup against Pittsburgh with a toe injury. Head coach Jon Gruden said in a press conference on Friday that Peyton Barber will be assuming some of the lead back duties on Sunday instead of Kenyan Drake who was expected to step into the starting role. Barber has played in 79 career games and accrued 2,606 scrimmage yards and 19 touchdowns on 706 touches.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

3 Burning Questions: Steelers vs. Raiders

The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 following an impressive road victory in Buffalo. Both teams come into Heinz Field 1-0 with much still to prove. As kickoff inches closer, we begin wondering what to expect. There are three burning questions heading into Sunday. Will Matt...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger could reach a historic milestone vs. Raiders

At this point in his career, it seems as if Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is now regularly reaching historic milestones on a season-by-season basis. For one, Roethlisberger was not at his usual best during the Steelers’ Week 1 opener against the Buffalo Bills, as he recorded under 200 passing yards and posted a passer rating of 83.9.
NFL
theScore

Raiders' Jacobs out vs. Steelers, Ngakoue will play

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs won't play in Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to toe and ankle injuries, head coach Jon Gruden announced Friday, per Tashan Reed of The Athletic. However, pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue will suit up despite dealing with a hamstring ailment. Gruden suggested Peyton...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peyton Barber
Person
Ian Rapoport
silverandblackpride.com

Las Vegas Raiders: 3 key matchups vs. Steelers

A downside to the Las Vegas Raiders opening the season on Monday Night Football is they don’t get much time to celebrate a big win. That’s especially true when Week Two features another extremely difficult matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It will likely take another full-team effort for the Raiders...
NFL
On3.com

Pittsburgh Steelers Wednesday injury report vs Raiders

The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with just a handful of injuries ahead of their week two matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders in a battle of 1-0 teams. “Thankfully, it doesn’t appear that we have a lot of injury damage coming out of the game,” Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday. “There are some bumps and bruises associated with play, maybe a veteran guy or two who I’ll be minimizing at the early portions of the week. But you know we never spent a lot of time worrying about that.”
NFL
buffalonynews.net

Defensive force T.J. Watt leads Steelers against Raiders

T.J. Watt's performance in his first game as the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history -- and as the reigning AFC Defensive Player of the Year -- was certainly up to his standards. The three-time Pro Bowl linebacker looks to follow up with another stellar outing when the Pittsburgh Steelers...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#American Football#Raiders Rb Peyton Barber#Kenyan
steelers.com

Cheat Sheet: Steelers vs. Raiders

TV coverage: Broadcast locally in Pittsburgh on CBS (KDKA-TV) Steelers Radio Network - Game coverage begins at 1:00 p.m. ET; Pregame programming begins at 9:00 a.m.; Postgame coverage starts immediately following the game. Don't miss a minute of the action... check out all of the ways that you can watch,...
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Sharp bettors back side, total in Raiders-Steelers game

A week after sharp bettors backed the Raiders in their wild overtime win over the Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on “Monday Night Football,” they’re betting against them in Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh. The Steelers were consensus 6½-point favorites Friday at Las Vegas sportsbooks. The line opened at 5½ at the...
NFL
New York Post

Steelers vs. Raiders odds, prediction: Take the underdog

The Wildcat returns for his 25th season in The Post. including the 1997-2020 seasons in the Bettor’s Guide, Cat’s record in print stands at 652-561 (53.8 percent) against the spread. Las Vegas Raiders (+5.5) over PITTSBURGH STEELERS. During their opening-week Monday nighter, Vegas lost its security blanket when backup quarterback...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Steelers Vs Raiders X Factor: Minkah Fitzpatrick

As we’ll do every week to get you ready for the upcoming game, our X Factor of the week. Sometimes it’s a player, unit, concept, or scheme. Our X Factor for tomorrow’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. X Factor: Minkah Fitzpatrick. This week’s X-Factor could’ve gone in a lot...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA Today

Raiders to be without DT Gerald McCoy vs the Steelers

When the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Pittsburgh will have a clear advantage in terms of healthy bodies. It came out earlier that backup quarterback Marcus Mariota would be out after injuring his quad on Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens. Now, according to NFL...
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

The Steelers defense will face a very different test in Week 2 vs. the Raiders

The Buffalo Bills played a lot of snaps against the Pittsburgh Steelers without using a running back, tight end or a full back. The Bills love to go wide receiver heavy, and they took it even farther in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Personnel usage shows offensive philosophy. A...
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Fantasy Football: Who to start and sit in Steelers vs. Raiders, Week 2

In preparation for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 2 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, BTSC is here to give you advice on the biggest fantasy football start and sit decisions in the game. Each week during the NFL season, I, Andrew Wilbar, and BTSC podcast personality Jeremy Betz will co-author...
NFL
RaiderMaven

Raiders vs. Steelers Instant Reaction

Last week we learned that big-time teams learn to win games, on days that they are not playing well. Today we learned the second mantra about great teams, that they win games on the road. Today the Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) went into Pittsburgh and got the big road win,...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Stats Of The Weird: Steelers Vs Raiders

It’s usually more sad than weird when the Pittsburgh Steelers lose. And that’s no exception after the team’s Week 2 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. But let’s talk about the weird we can find. – To say the least, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense has been quiet the first two...
NFL
milwaukeesun.com

NFL roundup: Derek Carr leads Raiders past Steelers

Derek Carr threw for 382 yards and two touchdowns Sunday as the Las Vegas Raiders topped the host Pittsburgh Steelers 26-17 in Week 2 action. Carr hit on 28 of 37 passes, including a pair of huge completions in the fourth quarter, as the Raiders improved to 2-0. The Steelers, upset winners in Buffalo in Week 1, were denied achieving a 2-0 start for the second straight season.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy