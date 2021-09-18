Raiders RB Peyton Barber “Expected To Handle Some Lead Back Duties” Vs. Steelers
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber is expected to handle some of the lead back duties on Sunday against the Steelers, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. This comes following the news of starting running back Josh Jacobs being ruled out of their Week 2 matchup against Pittsburgh with a toe injury. Head coach Jon Gruden said in a press conference on Friday that Peyton Barber will be assuming some of the lead back duties on Sunday instead of Kenyan Drake who was expected to step into the starting role. Barber has played in 79 career games and accrued 2,606 scrimmage yards and 19 touchdowns on 706 touches.www.chatsports.com
