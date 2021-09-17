Raiders’ Josh Jacobs DNP (Friday)

The Ravens RB room has been ravaged by injuries heading into Week 1's Monday Night Football game in Las Vegas, but it appeared to be all systems go for the Raiders -- until late Sunday afternoon, that is. That's when reports dropped that starting running back Josh Jacobs was downgraded to "questionable" for MNF -- not because of injury but rather an illness. The good news is he's not dealing with COVID-19, but we still likely won't be sure of whether he's playing until the official active/inactive reports are released. For fantasy football owners making their final start 'em, sit 'em decision of the week, waiting for those updates is cutting things a little too close.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO