NFL

Raiders’ Josh Jacobs DNP (Friday)

By Sports Grid
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTashan Reed of The Athletic reports that Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has yet to practice this week. Jacobs only had ten carries for 34 yards in Week 1 though he did manage to get into the end zone with two touchdowns. The former Alabama product has been hampered with...

www.chatsports.com

NFL
