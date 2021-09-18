CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LETTER: We’re missing Biden’s support for ending the filibuster

 7 days ago

In November 2020, millions of voters like me went to the polls and cast a ballot for Joe Biden.

Longview Daily News

Letter: Biden is America's worst president

America went from the strongest Presidency since Ronald Reagan to its weakest since Barak Obama in just eight months. I believe Joe Biden was the worst President by days end on January 20, when he signed away many American freedoms. But it took an international debacle of his doing to show a world his lack of empathy and feeble ways.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Biden Tells Top Democrats He’s Preparing Lobbying Blitz on Filibuster Reform, Voting Rights

WASHINGTON — With a make-or-break vote looming in the Senate on a sweeping voting-rights and anti-corruption bill, President Joe Biden and his advisers have said in recent weeks that Biden will pressure wavering Democrats to support reforming the filibuster if necessary to pass the voting bill. According to three people briefed on the White House’s position and its recent communications with outside groups, Biden assured Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that he was ready to push for filibuster reform. Biden’s pressure would aim to help Schumer convince moderate Democrats to support a carveout to the filibuster,...
ELECTIONS
Lancaster Online

Biden’s speech was not helpful (letter)

I was frankly alarmed by President Joe Biden’s speech last week about the COVID-19 crisis. I have my two Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination shots, plan to get the third one in December and have no issue with them. But I believe the tone of Biden’s speech effectively has turned fellow citizens with...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Biden tries to heal Democrats' divide on his spending plans

US President Joe Biden met Wednesday with the warring wings of his Democratic Party in an effort to save his troubled economic plans. The White House said in a statement Biden held three "productive and candid" meetings with two dozen members of Congress, as he dives in to try and settle an internal party squabble threatening to sink his ambitious social spending and infrastructure agenda. One meeting featured the two most powerful Democrats, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Both are close Biden allies but are struggling to get their ranks in line behind the economic plans. Biden then met with a group of moderate Democrats, including senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, who have got cold feet about the huge price tag.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Commonwealth Journal

Rogers supports vaccinations - but not Biden's mandates

Somerset's Congressman Hal Rogers believes very strongly that people should be vaccinated against COVID-19. But he doesn't believe anyone should be forced to do it. On Thursday, President Joe Biden expanded vaccine mandates to federal executive branch employees, contractors and private businesses with more than 100 employees. The mandates will likely impact some 100 million Americans.
SOMERSET, KY
Galesburg Register-Mail

LETTER: Abolish filibuster for voting freedoms

Editor, Register-Mail: In 2006, 192 House Republicans voted to renew the Voting Rights Act. Now, we can’t get a single Republican senator to come out and unequivocally support protecting the freedom to vote for the American people. That tells you everything you need to know about our hopes for passing...
GALESBURG, IL
Smoky Mountain News

Time to end the filibuster

In November 2020, millions of voters like me went to the polls and cast a ballot for Joe Biden. Now, with a relentless GOP attack on our voting rights underway, I’m asking President Biden to return the favor. It’s time for Biden to go further than talking about supporting voting rights legislation. We need him to come out and fully support ending the filibuster so the Senate can finally pass voting rights legislation like the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
spectrumnews1.com

Rep. Jim McGovern meets with President Biden to discuss two bills in the making

Congressman James McGovern met with President Joe Biden this week to discuss two bills in the making. In the meeting that lasted almost two hours, the pair talked about what needed to be in the infrastructure bill and the President's Build Back Better agenda and how they were going to get the two over the finish line. Congressman McGovern said it is important both bills pass and its not fair to have one without the other.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Biden risks losing support from Democrats amid DC gridlock

President Joe Biden is losing support among critical groups in his political base as some of his core campaign promises falter, raising concerns among Democrats that the voters who put him in office may feel less enthusiastic about returning to the polls in next year's midterm elections.In just the past week, the push to change the nation's immigration laws and create a path to citizenship for young immigrants brought illegally to the country as children faced a serious setback on Capitol Hill. Bipartisan negotiations to overhaul policing collapsed and searing images of Haitian refugees being mistreated at the U.S.-Mexico...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheAtlantaVoice

Geoff Duncan: If my fellow Republicans want to win, they won’t buy Trump’s stolen election fantasy

Houston, we’ve got a problem. A diplomatic spat with one of our oldest and closest allies. A legislative agenda stalled in a debate over the size of infrastructure packages on Capitol Hill and bumping up against major deadlines. A genuine crisis at the southern border. A confusing federal reaction to a global pandemic. Call it a crisis of credibility or […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Panel debates Dems' $3.5T bill, crunch time for Biden agenda

Democrats pushed a $3.5 trillion, 10-year bill strengthening social safety net and climate programs toward House Budget Committee approval Saturday, while party leaders hunted behind the scenes for compromises to resolve internal divisions and, they hoped, allow the sprawling package's eventual passage by Congress Approval by the Democratic-dominated panel, meeting virtually, was assured. Passage would mark a necessary but minor checking of a procedural box for Democrats by edging it a step closer to debate by the full House. Under budget rules, the committee wasn't even allowed to significantly amend the 2,465-page measure, the product of 13 other House...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

