Jackets sting Union Pines

Lee County’s first-ever game in the Sandhills 3A/4A Conference started out just like the Yellow Jackets’ final non-conference game the previous week.

The state’s third-ranked 3A team in the East found itself facing an old-school power rushing attack again, and visiting Union Pines let the Jackets know right off what to expect. The Vikings lined up in their trademark power-I attack and held the ball for nearly eight minutes.

