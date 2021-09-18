CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Group looking to preserve 140-year-old cemetery near Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — Past several “no trespass” signs, over a ravine and up a prairie trail lies a field south of Mandan that looks unremarkable at first glance. Barbed wire fences in the area, skirting around what’s considered the first pioneer cemetery certified west of Jamestown in North Dakota. Several dozen early settlers are believed to be buried there, though just 10 headstones remain and several of them are in poor shape.

