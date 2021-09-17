CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outcast 2: A New Beginning Announced; Trailer Available

Cover picture for the articleDuring today's THQ Nordic show, Outcast 2: A New Beginning, a sequel to the 2004 game, was announced. THQ Nordic promised to announce several sequels to iconic franchise and they kept their word. One of them turned out to be Outcast 2: A New Beginning. The first trailer is available below.

