Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed Official; Trailer and Gameplay Available

It seems a cat has been let out of the bag early, as a trailer for a remake of Destroy All Humans! 2 briefly appeared online. The tweet was posted, and hastily deleted by, the official PlayStation Twitter account according to IGN. It revealed that the remake will be entitled Destroy All Humans 2! Reprobed and will follow up on last year’s remake of Destroy All Humans! A trailer was also included with the tweet, IGN say, that revealed developer Black Forest Games will be returning for the follow up.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO