Abdelaziz Bouteflika, Algeria's longest-serving president, dies at 84

By dpa correspondents, dpa
 8 days ago

ALGIERS, Algeria — Algeria's former leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika has died at the age of 84, Algerian state television reported late Friday. Bouteflika was the longest-serving president of Africa's largest country, and was forced to step down in 2019 after months of mass street protests against his 20-year rule.

washingtonnewsday.com

Bouteflika, Algeria’s veteran leader, was finally deposed.

Bouteflika, Algeria’s veteran leader, was finally deposed. Abdelaziz Bouteflika, Algeria’s longest-serving president and a veteran of the independence fight, died on Friday at the age of 84. He clung to power despite ill health before being forced out in 2019. His leadership withstood the Arab Spring upheavals that toppled other...
WORLD
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS
AFP

Myanmar monks march against military junta

Scores of pro-democracy Buddhist monks took to the streets of Myanmar's second-biggest city Saturday, rallying against the military coup in demonstrations that coincided with the 14th anniversary of previous clergy-led mass protests. Myanmar has been in turmoil and its economy paralysed since February when the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government, ending a ten-year experiment with democracy. Around the country an anti-junta resistance has taken root, prompting the military to unleash a brutal crackdown on dissent. More than 1,100 civilians have been killed and 8,400 arrested, according to a local monitoring group. Historically, monks in predominantly Buddhist Myanmar have been seen as a supreme moral authority, organising communities and at times mobilising opposition to the military regimes. But the coup has exposed a schism in the monkhood, with some prominent clerics giving the generals their blessing and others supporting the protesters.
WORLD
AFP

Russia's Communists lead protest over 'colossal' vote fraud

Russia's Communist Party on Saturday led a thousand-strong protest in central Moscow over what they called "colossal" fraud in parliamentary polls as police detained a number of activists. It was the first sizable Moscow protest since this month's controversial polls, and police did not break up the unsanctioned rally but played loud music in an effort to drown out the protesters. Before and during the protest, authorities detained a number of activists including Sergei Udaltsov, head of a radical socialist group, Left Front, according to OVD-Info, which tracks detentions at opposition rallies. In his residence outside Moscow, President Vladimir Putin hailed the ruling party's "convincing victory" and said Russian democracy was growing stronger as he hosted the heads of five parties which won parliamentary seats including Communist leader Gennady Zyuganov.
PROTESTS
Abdelaziz Bouteflika
Angela Merkel
Haiti's premier demands more respect for migrant rights in UN speech

NEW YORK — Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry underscored that the rights of migrants needed to be respected in a video message to the U.N. General Assembly in New York on Saturday, after the United States deported thousands of Haitians by plane earlier this week. "Fathers and mothers, who have...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

The Latest: Sudan says countries must cooperate on vaccines

The Latest on the UN General Assembly:___UNITED NATIONS — The prime minister of Sudan’s transitional government urged world leaders on Saturday to work together to get developing countries more COVID-19 vaccines. In a speech to the United Nation’s General Assembly, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok echoed similar statements from other speakers when he said that making sure countries like Sudan get enough shots is the only way to ensure the safety of the rest of the world.Sudan has only received a fraction of the vaccines it needs, according to official figures. Since March, the Sudanese government has vaccinated approximately 830,000 people...
HEALTH
The Independent

Italians come out to demand support for Afghan women

Thousands of people demonstrated in cities across Italy on Saturday to support Afghan women and demand continued international pressure on the country’s Taliban leaders to let women participate in the educational and political life of the country.Among the groups organizing the protests were members of the Pangea Foundation, which had worked for 20 years on economic development projects for Afghan women before finding itself helping to evacuate them when the Taliban took over. At the protest Saturday, Pangea supporters had a P drawn on their hand. It was the same P that Afghan women wrote on their hands to...
PROTESTS
Iceland’s coalition on track to keep majority, early count shows

Iceland’s three-party ruling coalition looks set to keep its majority in parliament after steering the tourism-dependent north Atlantic economy through a pandemic-induced slump. The conservative Independence Party is in the lead, as expected, with 26.5% support, according to an early vote count presented by public broadcaster RUV. Its coalition with...
WORLD
erienewsnow.com

Situation becoming 'dire' at US airbase in Germany housing approximately 2,000 pregnant Afghan refugees

The task of accommodating 10,000 Afghan refugees, including approximately 2,000 pregnant women, is putting facilities at Ramstein airbase in Germany under tremendous strain as nighttime temperatures drop toward freezing and what was meant to be a 10-day temporary stay is stretching into weeks, with one US source familiar with the situation describing it as becoming "dire."
IMMIGRATION
The Atlantic

Why Britain and France Hate Each Other

Watching the fallout from the great Anglo-American heist of France’s submarine contract with Australia, you could be forgiven for concluding that London and Paris are polar opposites in every way: whether in their leaders’ personalities, grand strategies, economic models, or social mores. The irony is that the row over the new Australia-U.K.-U.S. defense pact, or AUKUS, reveals how fundamentally similar they really are.
WORLD
AFP

France to double Covid vaccine doses for poorer countries

France will double the number of vaccine doses it will send to poorer countries to 120 million, President Emmanuel Macron pledged on Saturday, in a video broadcast during the Global Citizen concert in Paris. "France pledges to double the number of doses it is giving," he added.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

Germans vote in close election to decide Merkel successor

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germans vote in a national election on Sunday that looks too close to call, with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) mounting a strong challenge to retiring Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives. Merkel has been in power since 2005 but plans to step down after the election, making the...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Top Russian diplomat defends mercenaries' presence in Mali

Russia’s top diplomat on Saturday defended the Mali government's right to hire a private Russian military company to help fight terrorists, accusing French troops in the country of failing to get rid of them and scolding the European Union for demanding that the Russian mercenaries leave.Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the company has a “legitimate” right to be in the West African nation because it was invited by the transitional government, and insisted Russian government is not involved.France and Germany have both objected to the presence of mercenaries from the Wagner Group which reportedly is linked to the...
POLITICS
AFP

What is at stake in Germany's election?

What will Germany look like after Angela Merkel's era and how will its role evolve in Europe and beyond? Will the centre-left SPD manage to wrest power from the conservatives? Will the Greens or the liberals be part of the next government? These are just some of the questions thrown up by Sunday's hotly contested election.
ELECTIONS
AFP

What happens after the German election?

Germany votes Sunday in the first election not to feature Angela Merkel in over a decade, but it may be some time before it becomes clear who will succeed her as chancellor. The chancellor is not directly elected, but chosen through a vote in the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, after a government has been formed -- meaning Merkel could still remain in her post for weeks if not months.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

India says Biden agrees on Pakistan concerns in Afghanistan

India said Friday that US President Joe Biden and other leaders agreed to keep a careful eye on Pakistan, adding that its historic rival has been an "instigator" of trouble in Afghanistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first in-person meeting with Biden and then took part in a broader "Quad" summit with the leaders of Australia and Japan. During the talks, Modi shared concerns about extremist elements in Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover last month, Indian officials said. "There was a clear sense that a more careful look and a more careful examination and monitoring of Pakistan's role in Afghanistan -- Pakistan's role on the issue of terrorism -- had to be kept," Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters after the White House talks. The Quad will keep track of the "important point which sometimes gets overlooked when you see Pakistan projecting itself as a facilitator whereas it has really been in many senses an instigator of some of the problems in our neighborhood and beyond," he said.
WORLD
AFP

Afghan activist says Taliban have no choice but to listen to women

The Taliban will have no choice than to bend to the demands of Afghan women if they want to escape economic collapse and diplomatic isolation, a leading rights activist said. - Economic collapse - The head of the Afghan Women’s Network, Seraj has long advocated for the equal participation of women in deeply patriarchal Afghanistan.
ADVOCACY
AFP

Over 140 killed in clashes for Yemen's Marib: military sources

More than 140 rebels and pro-government troops have been killed this week as fighting intensifies for Yemen's strategic northern city of Marib, military and medical sources told AFP Friday.  But despite agreeing to a ceasefire in Hodeida, violent clashes have since broken out between the rebels and pro-government troops around the strategic city.
MILITARY

