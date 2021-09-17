Elex 2 in New Cinematic Trailer
A new trailer for Elex 2 was shown during today's THQ presentation, introducing the game's story. Straight from THQ's 10th-anniversary presentation - new trailer of Elex 2. Unfortunately, the trailer was entirely pre-rendered and doesn't include any gameplay footage. Still, it should be a treat for fans, because it brings closer the threats we'll have to deal with, as well as the characters and factions we'll have to ally with in the game. Unfortunately, no release date was given.www.gamepressure.com
