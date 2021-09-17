CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Elex 2 in New Cinematic Trailer

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new trailer for Elex 2 was shown during today's THQ presentation, introducing the game's story. Straight from THQ's 10th-anniversary presentation - new trailer of Elex 2. Unfortunately, the trailer was entirely pre-rendered and doesn't include any gameplay footage. Still, it should be a treat for fans, because it brings closer the threats we'll have to deal with, as well as the characters and factions we'll have to ally with in the game. Unfortunately, no release date was given.

www.gamepressure.com

Comments / 0

Related
Siliconera

Meet the Monark Characters in a New English Trailer

A new Monark trailer is out in English, and it focuses on the characters in the JRPG created by former Shin Megami Tensei developers. Not only does it help introduce the people we’ll meet, but it shows how they’ll sound. In addition to English text and images introducing everyone, everyone’s English voice acting is shown off as well.
COMICS
psu.com

Elex II Announced For PS5 And PS4

Elex II from developer Piranha Bytes and publisher THQ Nordic was just featured today (September 17) during the THQ Nordic Showcase Event with a story trailer that focuses on multiple of Jax trying to convince everyone around him that they need to prepare for the oncoming invasion, although ultimately he ends up needing to take it on himself first to prove them the threat is real.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elex 2#Thq
Twinfinite

Total War: Warhammer III Cinematic Trailer Introduces Grand Cathay Faction

While Sega and Creative Assembly have delayed Total War: Warhammer III to early 2022, the flow of reveals isn’t stopping. Today the developer released a new cinematic trailer introducing the Grand Cathay Faction. Cathay has always been part of the Warhammer lore (and I mean the real, old-school Warhammer, which...
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'Star Wars: Hunters' Cinematic Trailer Reveals Wookiees, Jawas, and More

Lucasfilm Games and developer Zynga Inc. have released a new cinematic trailer for Star Wars: Hunters, an upcoming competitive online game set to be released on the Nintendo Switch and mobile. The cinematic trailer presents eight fighters, many of which will be recognizable by franchise fans as members of classic Star Wars alien species.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

Trailer for New Hulu Original BAKERS DOZEN

Bakers Dozen is a new Hulu original baking competition show. Hosted by Tamera Mowry-Housley, Bill Yosses, and a new guest host for every episode, each episode will feature a mix of 13 home and professional bakers competing in three rounds of competition to win the prize money and the golden rolling pin declaring them the best baker.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
gamepur.com

Star Wars: Hunters cinematic trailer shows off a diverse cast of combatants, delayed to early 2022

Star Wars: Hunters, the battle arena game coming to mobile devices and the Nintendo Switch, will have a wide selection of characters for players to pick from when they enter The Arena. The game is being developed by Zynga and Lucasfilms Games, and in the newly announced cinematic trailer, we learn we expect the game to release sometime in early 2022. Originally, Star Wars: Hunters had a 2021 release date, but that’s been pushed back.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Diablo II: Resurrected - Official Cinematic Trailer

Pursue the mysterious Dark Wanderer and fight the denizens of Hell as you uncover the fate of the Prime Evils Diablo, Mephisto, and Baal. Diablo II: Resurrected comes to PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, and Xbox X|S on September, 23rd.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

ELEX 2’s Story Trailer Teases Impending Disaster

Over the last several years, we’ve seen a revival of sorts, at least within the mainstream, of a certain type of RPG. Thanks to games like The Witcher 3 and other smaller scale hits like GreedFall, the more western styled RPG has gotten a new wind. One of those games was 2016’s ELEX, a hybrid fantasy and sci-fi game. The sequel was announced not too long ago, and now we get an idea of what this new story will be about.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Metroid Dread short new trailer

Nintendo ends us with a short new trailer keep your mouth watering about Samu’s upcoming adventure. Under the motto “Find Your Power” we get to see some gameplay elements of the game again. will be released exclusively for Switch on October 8th.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

ELEX II returns to Magalan in latest story trailer

A new story trailer has been released for upcoming action RPG ELEX II by publisher THQ Nordic. Set several years after Jax defeated The Hybrid in the original game, a new threat has awakened the dark Elex. It’s also awakened our hero from isolation, and so he must unite the peoples of Magalan. Can the opposing factions put aside their differences for the greater good?
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Elex II’s Story Trailer Gives Sneak Peek At The Upcoming RPG

THQ Nordic Unveiled Elex II’s Story Trailer During Its Tenth Anniversary Showcase. THQ Nordic celebrates its tenth anniversary with a video game showcase that was livestreamed on various platforms and hosted by Geoff Keighley. The company gave away some games and most importantly, made major video game announcements. Fans were anticipating more information on Elex II and THQ Nordic delivered as the company released Elex II’s story trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Lemnis Gate New Gameplay Overview Trailer

Frontier Foundry presents a detailed new trailer for Lemni Gate. Above all, it provides a comprehensive overview of how the turnbased strategy title plays out. Lemni Gate out September 28 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy