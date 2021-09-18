CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naomi Trends After Getting Fined On WWE SmackDown

ringsidenews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaomi is a true veteran in the women’s division in WWE as she has been competing in the company for several years now. Naomi is definitely a fan-favorite in the company and is a former WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion as well. She made her way to Friday Night Smackdown but didn’t get a match yet.

www.ringsidenews.com

Indy100

Lizzo looks Good As Hell in glam Covid-19 test selfie

Getting a Covid test is not a glamorous affair – unless you’re Lizzo. The iconic 33-year-old singer-songwriter posted a Covid test selfie on Twitter at the weekend and it quickly gathered thousands of likes. Fans replied saying “Covid test, but make it fashion” and “Covid safe goddess omggg”. Lizzo, who...
ringsidenews.com

Finn Balor’s Demon Destroys Happy Corbin After WWE SmackDown

WWE brought a big show to Madison Square Garden this week. The show’s final moments saw Finn Balor’s Demon return to face Roman Reigns, but then he took out another heel after the show. After SmackDown went off the air, Happy Corbin, Baron Corbin’s new gimmick, came out to confront...
f4wonline.com

Belair homecoming celebration set for WWE SmackDown

With the show taking place in her hometown, tonight's SmackDown will include a celebration for Bianca Belair. WWE has announced that there will be a "homecoming celebration" for Belair on tonight's episode of SmackDown. The show is taking place at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. "After a groundbreaking year, Bianca...
wrestlinginc.com

Finn Balor Brings The Demon Back To WWE, Brock Lesnar Gets Physical On SmackDown

Tonight’s WWE Super SmackDown on FOX from Madison Square Garden saw the return of Finn Balor’s alter-ego, The Demon, and the blue brand return of Brock Lesnar. SmackDown opened with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos coming to the ring for a promo. Reigns talked about owning WWE, NYC and MSG, and told the crowd to acknowledge him. The Bloodline was then interrupted by Lesnar, who came to the ring to a big pop. Lesnar marched right into the ring and got in Reigns’ face, causing The Usos to step in front of Reigns and get in Lesnar’s face.
Sonya Deville
f4wonline.com

WWE SmackDown video highlights: Brock Lesnar appears at MSG

WWE made its return to Madison Square Garden for last night's episode of SmackDown. The show was the first WWE event to take place at Madison Square Garden since the COVID-19 pandemic started. It was also held on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Brock...
ringsidenews.com

Bianca Belair Honored By Kane Prior To WWE SmackDown

Bianca Belair is one of the most prominent WWE Divas in recent times. While she took a pretty huge loss against Becky Lynch at WWE SummerSlam PPV, the future still holds a lot of opportunities for her. Belair is a native of Knoxville, Tennessee. Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs (aka...
ringsidenews.com

Brock Lesnar Still Not Officially Part Of WWE SmackDown

Brock Lesnar made his return at SummerSlam and it immediately generated a ton of buzz for the Beast Incarnate. He is back to face Roman Reigns, but his profile on WWE’s website doesn’t indicate that he is team blue. WWE updated Lesnar’s image on his profile to show off his...
Bleacher Report

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from September 10

The Beast was unleashed Friday night on SmackDown as Brock Lesnar returned to Madison Square Garden in New York City to confront Universal champion Roman Reigns. Lesnar's return headlined a show that also saw the latest chapter in the feud between Edge and Seth Rollins as they clashed in a SummerSlam rematch, a tag team title defense by The Usos and the contract signing between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch ahead of their battle at Extreme Rules.
ringsidenews.com

Spoiler On Another Former WWE NXT Superstar Joining Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling is tapings for their television programs right now, so you can expect sold spoilers. A former WWE NXT Superstar has joined those tapings, and this could be a nice addition to the Impact roster. We previously reported that Christopher Daniels was at Impact’s television tapings. It was assumed...
ewrestlingnews.com

Bronson Rechsteiner Gets New WWE Ring Name, Naomi Says Sonya Deville Is Ducking Her

Rick Steiner’s son, Bronson Rechsteiner, appears to have his new WWE ring name. The handle for his official Instagram account has been changed to say “rexsteinerwwe”, which seems to indicate that he’ll be going by “Rex Steiner” when he makes his official WWE debut. As we noted last month here...
ComicBook

WWE SmackDown's Paul Heyman Addresses Naomi Being In The Bloodline

Naomi made her big return to WWE SmackDown a few weeks ago, but she has yet to get a match or even some promo time in the ring. That's because co-general manager Sonya Deville can't seem to be bothered with making some time or space for her, as we've seen her brush Naomi off the past two weeks. Hopefully, that changes on tonight's SmackDown, but because she's not being used, fans have taken to booking their own version of what should happen with Naomi, and many have wanted her to become a part of The Bloodline, which includes Roman Reigns and Jimmy and Jey Uso. In a new interview with The New York Post, Paul Heyman was asked about Naomi being in The Bloodline, and his comments very much indicate she is a part of the team, even if we don't see that play out live on Television (via Fightful).
ewrestlingnews.com

Jim Ross Comments On WWE Running A SmackDown TV Taping After 9/11, Vince McMahon

During a recent edition of his “Grilling JR” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross commented on WWE running a SmackDown TV taping two days after 9/11, Vince McMahon’s opening promo, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On WWE’s decision to...
PWMania

LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

– Tonight’s WWE Super SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. We’re live from Madison Square Garden in New York City as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. – We go right to the ring...
411mania.com

Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 9.10.21

Hey there everyone, welcome to another episode of WWE Smackdown. The big story tonight is the return of Brock Lesnar as he’ll be in the building and will confront Universal champion Roman Reigns in some capacity. WWE also teased the return of Demon King for Balor last week after Balor lost his title match with Reigns, but we’ll have to wait and see how that plays out. We’ve also got a contract signing between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair for Lynch’s title, and if Sasha Banks is going to make a return after her sudden absence this would be the time and place to do it. The big match for tonight should be the rematch between Seth Rollins and Edge, Rollins “injured” Cesaro last week to make sure he’s off TV for as long as possible because Vince hates the Swiss (I don’t know that, but I’m running out of reasons for Cesaro’s booking) and logically Rollins wins here to set up their rubber match in some gimmick match at Extreme Rules. Extreme Rules is coming up rather quickly too, so any other angles that need advancement better get into gear. I imagine the Street Profits and Usos in a tag team title match is a given at this point, though we’re still not sure what’s up with King Shinsuke Nakamra as he’s holding the Intercontinental belt, though last week Toni Storm showed back up and intimated she might join him and Rick Boogs in some capacity. Naomi might show up and ask for a match, and get shot down by management, and there’s a decent chance Nataly and Tamina remind us they exist. Well with that out of the way, let’s get to the action.
wrestlinginc.com

MJF Interacts With Several WWE Superstars After WWE SmackDown

AEW star MJF is evidently not thrilled to travel to Newark, NJ, where next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite will take place. On Friday night, MJF asked his followers via Twitter:. …..do I really have to go to New Jersey?. Several WWE Superstars such as Liv Morgan and “Happy” Baron...
ringsidenews.com

Lilian Garcia Returned To WWE Smackdown At Madison Square Garden

Lilian Garcia is one of the most recognizable names in WWE history as she made a name for herself as a WWE announcer for several years. She also has her own podcast which is successful. Lilian Garcia made her return to WWE before Friday Night Smackdown’s super show at Madison...
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Runs A Major Injury Angle With Edge On WWE SmackDown

During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Seth Rollins defeated Edge in a hard fought battle. Following the match, WWE ran a major injury angle with Edge as he was stretchered out of Madison Square Garden. The end of the match came when Rollins took out the WWE Hall of Famer with multiple undefended superkicks and a Curb Stomp.
FanSided

WWE SmackDown results September 10: Brock Lesnar returns

WWE SmackDown results from New York City. It’s huge a night for SmackDown for a number of reasons. The first being the return of a live televised event to the world’s most famous arena – Madison Square Garden. The second, being the widely stacked show that WWE has planned. Brock...
PWMania

Video: Lilian Garcia Appears At WWE SmackDown MSG

Former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia returned for one night only to sing the National Anthem before Friday’s Super SmackDown on FOX episode at Madison Square Garden in New York City, which was held to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. As seen in the posts below, Garcia...
PWMania

Videos: What Happened Before & After Last Night’s WWE SmackDown

The dark match before Friday’s WWE Super SmackDown at Madison Square Garden in New York City saw RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair retain her title over Rhea Ripley. Flair won the match by submission. WWE held more dark matches after SmackDown went off the air. As noted, the SmackDown on...
