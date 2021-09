The last couple of days have belonged to Kid Cudi and Lil Nas X. Both have gone above-and-beyond with their outfits for New York Fashion Week, the VMAs and the Met Gala. Lil Nas shut down the VMA stage, winning Video of the Year and performing "Call Me By Your Name" and "Industry Baby" with Jack Harlow and a couple of nights ago, Kid Cudi and ASAP Nast killed a couple freestyles at a Virgil Abloh-hosted jam session at Carbone. Beyond the last 72 hours, the two rappers have both had standout years, which makes it even more fitting that Kid Cudi was responsible for writing Lil Nas X's blurb on the Time Magazine 100 Most Influential People of 2021 list.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO