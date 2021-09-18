CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

After six years, Ken Burns' 'Muhammad Ali' is coming to PBS

By Rita Charleston TRIBUNE CORRESPONDENT
phillytrib.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe is “The Greatest,” even if he said so himself. But he’s not alone in his self-appraisal. Millions of fans have agreed with him over the course of his fabulous career – including famed film maker Ken Burns. In fact, Burns, who has produced many exciting and informative films on a variety of subjects, has completed “Muhammad Ali,” a new four-part documentary which will air on WHYY-TV 12 Sept. 19-22. from 8-10 p.m.

www.phillytrib.com

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

Roush Review: Ken Burns’ Dynamic Portrait of Muhammad Ali Is a Knockout

As punchy as its charismatic subject, so full of twists and turns that it earns a “To be continued…” teaser after each episode, Ken Burns’ majestic four-night portrait of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali — written and co-directed by his daughter Sarah Burns and her husband David McMahon — delivers a knockout of sheer narrative power.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Ken Burns' Muhammad Ali PBS documentary is well-done, but it doesn't offer much compared to the numerous others docs on the boxing icon

"In Ken Burns’ four-part Muhammad Ali—co-directed with his daughter Sarah Burns and her husband David McMahon—the documentarian and his crew have a subject almost too perfect," says Noel Murray. "Born in Louisville, the heavyweight boxing champion once known as Cassius Clay had a rich life: winning an Olympic gold medal, challenging a bigoted establishment, offering aid and support to the needy around the world, and entertaining millions with both his athleticism and his outsized, publicity-generating personality. It’s impossible to make a documentary about Ali without running smack into many of Burns’ recurring themes. But there’s the problem: Muhammad Ali’s story is so ripe for the telling that it’s actually already been told—over and over, in print and onscreen, for decades. Want to know more about Ali’s conversion to Islam and his friendship with Malcolm X? Netflix’s Blood Brothers is a very good documentary about that very topic. Interested in Ali’s three-year exile from boxing, when he fought in court to prove he was a legitimate conscientious objector to the Vietnam War? That’s covered splendidly in the 2013 doc The Trials Of Muhammad Ali. Ali’s thrilling mid-’70s comeback, culminating in the defeat of George Foreman in the legendary 'Rumble In The Jungle' match? Leon Gast won an Oscar for his brilliant 1996 film about it, When We Were Kings. An over-the-hill Ali using racially charged language to humiliate his former friend Larry Holmes before a title fight? Cinematic luminary Albert Maysles explored that in the great 2009 30 For 30 episode 'Muhammad And Larry.' There are nonfiction films about his final Joe Frazier bout, and about how it felt to face Ali; just two years ago, director Antoine Fuqua and HBO produced a career-spanning doc. The Burns/Burns/McMahon Muhammad Ali documentary runs for over seven hours, but it doesn’t tackle any one topic in as much depth as most of the aforementioned films. Yet each of those docs does in its own way cover the larger arc of Ali’s life, framed by the smaller fragments. The same can be said of director Michael Mann’s outstanding 2001 biopic Ali, with Will Smith playing the champ during the heady decade between 1964 and 1974; as well as Regina King’s 2020 adaptation of Kemp Powers’ play One Night In Miami, with Eli Goree giving a great performance as Ali, hanging out with Malcolm X, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke after winning his first heavyweight title."
COMBAT SPORTS
The Eagle Times

Burns’s ‘Muhammad Ali’ tells a story that teems with relevance

Although Ken Burns’s “Muhammad Ali” opens during the age of black-and-white television, Ali’s spirit remains so alive today that it is jarring to see him dancing about in colorless footage as Sonny Liston stalks the ring seeking to land the blow that will shut the kid’s mouth. That is what...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
Muhammed Ali
Person
Ken Burns
Person
David Mcmahon
Person
Sarah Burns
mountainlake.org

Classroom Resources for New PBS Documentary “Muhammad Ali”

Muhammad Ali brings to life one of the most indelible figures of the 20th century, a three-time heavyweight boxing champion who captivated millions of fans across the world with his mesmerizing combination of speed, grace, and power in the ring, and charm and playful boasting outside of it. Ali insisted on being himself unconditionally and became a global icon and inspiration to people everywhere.
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

‘Muhammad Ali’ Review: Ken Burns Breaks Down the Legendary Boxer in Essential PBS Docuseries

A Ken Burns documentary on legendary fighter Muhammad Ali sounds like the perfect union between filmmaker and subject — it also sounds like a topic Burns would have tackled long ago. Ali’s is a name that hasn’t diminished, let alone in the five years since his death from Parkinson’s, and the iconic sports star is still considered one of the greatest fighters of all time. Burns’ documentary shows exactly why that is, but the nearly eight-hour series also manages to break down Ali as a man, his connections with religion, and the lives of the numerous contenders he sought to conquer.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Nation Of Islam#The United States Army#Americans#Jewish
respect-mag.com

Spotify and Ken Burns Release Playlist for New Documentary Muhammad Ali Premiering 9/19 on PBS

MUHAMMAD ALI, the award winning filmmaker worked with Spotify exclusively for a playlist of songs featured in the film, Music from Muhammad Ali. Premiering on PBS on September 19, the four-part series follows the life of one of the most consequential men of the 20th century, a three-time heavyweight boxing champion who captivated fans with his combination of speed, agility and power in the ring, and his charm, wit and outspokenness outside of it.
MUSIC
Boston Globe

This week’s TV: The Emmys, Ken Burns’s ‘Muhammad Ali,’ and B.J. Novak’s new series

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com. Today’s column covers Sept. 13-19. A ton of new shows are on their way. Yes, we’re on a year-round release cycle these days, as all of the TV outlets —streaming, cable, broadcast — introduce series throughout the year. But still, fall is the season of pencil sharpening and new sweaters, and it remains an especially busy time on the TV front.
TV & VIDEOS
WITF

The life and legend of Muhammad Ali

Ken Burns documentary series premieres on WITF-TV on September 19. Muhammad Ali is one of the best-known sports and cultural figures of the 20th century. He was a three-time heavyweight boxing champion who captivated millions of fans throughout the world with his athletic power in the ring, and personality outside of it.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
Celebrities
kq2.com

'Muhammad Ali' lets Ken Burns go four fascinating rounds with the champ's life and legacy

Floating and stinging as it explores the boxing icon's life inside the ring and out, "Muhammad Ali" is another epic Ken Burns-produced dive into the life of an influential 20th-century figure, coming on the heels of "Hemingway." Much has said about Ali, but going the distance with this four-part PBS documentary makes it feel like, well, the greatest.
SPORTS
Daily Beast

More Than A Boxer: This New PBS Doc Explores What Made Muhammad Ali an Icon of the 20th Century

Muhammad Ali sees two legends combine. Ken Burns, the world-renowned documentary filmmaker, explores the life and legacy of Muhammad Ali, the boxing icon whose work outside of the ring packs just as big a punch. Burns brings to life the elements that made Muhammad Ali so captivating not only in the ring but beyond it. His stamina, his grace, his power, and his charm captivated millions of fans in his time, and to this day millions more still consider him the greatest boxer of all time. With one foot in celebrity and the other firmly in political activism, Ali set the mold for how future celebrities of all professional backgrounds engage with their political and moral ideals.
COMBAT SPORTS
WOUB

Epic Four Day Event – “MUHAMMAD ALI” From Producer Ken Burns. September 19 -22

MUHAMMAD ALI to Premiere September 19, 2021 on PBS. New Ken Burns Four-Part Series Explores Life of Legendary Boxer. MUHAMMAD ALI, a new four-part documentary directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ken Burns, will air on PBS September 19-22, 8:00-10:00 p.m. ET. The new series, which was in development for six years, was also written and co-directed by Sarah Burns and David McMahon, whose previous collaborations with Burns include THE CENTRAL PARK FIVE (2012), JACKIE ROBINSON (2016) and EAST LAKE MEADOWS: A PUBLIC HOUSING STORY (2020).
COMBAT SPORTS
thecharlottepost.com

Acclaimed filmmaker Ken Burns turns focus to Muhammad Ali’s story

Three-time world heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali is the subject of a four-part documentary produced by Ken Burns that debuts Sept. 19 on PBS. The greatest of American documentary filmmakers is focused on the greatest of American athletes. Ken Burns’ latest project is a four-part PBS documentary on three-time heavyweight...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Houston Chronicle

'Ali' from Ken Burns offers a brief glimpse into a Houston legend

On paper, things looked promising for Cleveland Williams. The “Big Cat” stood 6 feet 2 inches, weighed between 212 and 216 pounds and had a reputation as a boxer who could punch through brick walls. Also he was on his home turf for a heavyweight championship fight against a divisive figure in Muhammad Ali on Nov. 14, 1966, in Houston’s Astrodome, the structural wonder that had opened a little more than a year earlier. Williams was the more seasoned fighter, with nearly triple Ali’s professional experience: 71 fights to 26. Still, the door was ajar for concern: Williams was 33; Ali 24.
HOUSTON, TX
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Muhammad Ali’ On PBS, A Ken Burns Co-Directed Docuseries About The Legend’s Life And Influcences

When a subject, whether it’s an individual person or an overarching concept like jazz, gets the “Ken Burns treatment,” you’re expecting slow music, lots of panning over old photos, and interviews with all sorts of experts. But Burns’ latest effort, Muhammad Ali, is as fast as the young Ali was in the ring, but with lots of space to examine just what made Ali truly The Greatest, and who had the biggest influence on that. Read on for more…
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy