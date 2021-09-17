CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beatrice, NE

Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice Daily Sun
 8 days ago

This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Beatrice Daily Sun

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
BEATRICE, NE
HMB Local Updates

Weather Forecast For Half Moon Bay

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Half Moon Bay: Sunday, September 26: Mostly cloudy during the day; while cloudy then patchy fog overnight; Monday, September 27: Patchy fog then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then cloudy overnight;
HALF MOON BAY, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cold Front Passes, Sunshine And Warmer Temperatures Return

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Beautiful sunshine has returned behind the cold front that passed last night, and now high pressure keeps us in clear skies today and the first half of Monday. Highs today will be very seasonable in the lower 70s while lows tonight will be a bit warmer than this morning’s lower 40s (tomorrow will start out in the lower to mid 50s). (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) A few clouds roll in later Monday with another cold front passing through Monday night through Tuesday morning bringing our only chance for showers this next week. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Showers and a rumble of thunder or two move out by mid-afternoon Tuesday leaving us with sunshine and normal highs near 70 for the rest of the week– a beautiful start to early fall weather! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
PITTSBURGH, PA

