CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Congratulations Emily and Nicholas!

By Shore Griffin
Vanderbilt University News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to everyone who came out for the Ice Cream Social and participated in the Scavenger Hunt! 1st place and winner of the study carrel in Central Library is Emily Chang. 2nd place and winner of the study carrel in the Science & Engineering Library is Nicholas Prada-Rey. Congratulations to both winners! We look forward to seeing you regularly in the libraries.

newsonline.library.vanderbilt.edu

Comments / 0

Related
casscountynow.com

Congratulations to Frank and Judy Lanier

Congratulations to Frank and Judy Lanier for receiving Linden Garden Club Yard of the Month for September. You can enjoy viewing their yard at 512 Arkansas. Thank you for making Linden beautiful. PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local...
LINDEN, TX
Daily Herald

Celebrating 60 at St. Emily School

Mt. Prospect's St. Emily School is celebrating 60 years since its founding in 1961. In observance of the feast of St. Emily, the weekend of September 18 and 19, parishioners, school families and alumni were invited to visit St. Emily School after Mass in church. This special open house gave visitors the opportunity to see the school and how it has changed over the years.
MOUNT PROSPECT, IL
creativeloafing.com

Emily King

Website: Celebrating 10 Years of The Seven EP It's been said: if you want to change your mind state, change your scenery first. For Emily King, the pop-soul singer from New York City who spent her first three decades living on the same downtown block, that notion was always easier said than done. A proud New Yorker, she loved her home, her family, her friends, and her life there. But a year ago, when she finally resolved to challenge herself by moving out of her comfort zone, positive changes started taking shape immediately. In Upstate New York, the fresh air and fresh mentality gave her the proper space and perspective to create what would become the album of her career.
MUSIC
Brown Daily Herald

Emily Faulhaber

Light projection, performance series highlights RI ties to slavery. In recognition of the International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition, local non-profit The Womxn Project held a three-part light projection public art series titled “Illuminating the Legacy of Slavery in Rhode Island.”. Blue Room reopens...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Library#Scavenger Hunt#Engineering#The Ice Cream Social
ozarksfn.com

Nicholas Harris

• Hometown: Fayetteville, Ark. • 4-H Club: Washington County Goin’ Showin’ 4-H Club. “Currently, I have a poultry project and vegetable garden for 4-H. I have raised 12 Plymouth Rock laying hens and six Bova laying hens. I was able to take four pens of chickens to show at the Washington County Fair. I received red and blue ribbons for my hens and for the vegetables shown in the horticulture building. I received a special 4-H Parents Award for the green bell peppers I entered this year. I help my parents with several aspects of our farm. I have been operating heavy equipment and tractors since I was 6 years old. I like to help my dad in the shop and help my mom in her garden. I’m responsible for my hens. Our 4-H club has started meeting in person again so I am looking forward to more opportunities this year.”
AGRICULTURE
Canton Daily Ledger

SNHU congratulates local students

MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE—Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following local students on being named to the summer 2021 President's List:. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.
COLLEGES
columbusmonthly.com

Wedding of the Week: Emily and Kyle Schlemmer

Nov. 14, 2020 | Emily (Grimm) and Kyle Schlemmer, like so many couples, had just adjust their wedding to fit the times. “We went from a guest list of 200-plus to 27 within a 5-minute conversation,” Emily says. “We did what we had to do to keep our day; I was not about to postpone another year. … Maybe, in five years, we will have a big party to celebrate.”
COLUMBUS, OH
WCAX

MiVT: Abstracts by Emily

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Swirls and sparkles; wood paneling and plaid. Abstracts by Emily has a style to suit everyone. “Definitely my most popular are the 5 by 7s, and the 12 by 24s,” says owner and artist Emily Culver. “Just because they’re inspired by Vermont.”. Culver has been enamored...
COLCHESTER, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
Jim Woods

3 Places To Get A Great Breakfast

Wanting to have an amazing breakfast? Well, the good news is you're absolutely in luck! Here are three handy options you need to try!. This old-school diner is a classic in Akron. Fred's is well-known for the best breakfasts in Akron. They are opened from Friday to Sunday from 3 am to 3pm, with breakfast available all day. Their hashbrowns are delicious, and their eggs are also a must try as they are always cooked to perfection. The helpful staff is quick to pour hot coffee in your cup . If you're looking for a lunch instead of breakfast, they also have an incredible spinach salad and awesome burgers too.
AKRON, OH
Frontiersman

Creative Q&A with Emily Gelino-Bequette

WASILLA— Local ceramic artist, Emily Gelino-Bequette recently participated in a question and answer interview to discuss her craft, starting her own business, local creativity, and art as a whole. Q: Why did you pursue that particular path?. “It kind of just kept coming around. I did pottery in high school....
WASILLA, AK
thewoodlandstx.com

Congratulations To TWHS Chamber Orchestra

Congratulations to the 2020-2021 TWHS Chamber Orchestra for being named a Commended Winner in the 2021 Mark of Excellence National Orchestra Honors competition. TWHS is 1 of only 8 String Orchestras from around the country named as winners in this competition, and the only Orchestra in Conroe ISD named as a winner.
CONROE, TX
Vanderbilt University News

Join Queer Teaching, Queer Thriving: A Learning Community on Inclusive Teaching for All Educators

The Center for Teaching and the K.C. Potter Center for LGBTQI Life are proud to offer a 2021-2022 learning community about ways campus educators may help LGBTQI students to thrive academically and socially. Open to all faculty, graduate students, and staff of any background, the learning community will discuss a wide variety of issues: the needs of LGBTQI+ students and faculty on campus, the complexities of gender and sexual identities, inclusive course design and teaching practices, queer pedagogies, building LGBTQI+ community, as well as educator wellness and self-care. The formats of the meetings will vary, including pedagogical colloquia, panels, and workshops, among others. As a learning community with multiple, thematically-linked events that inform each other, we hope participants attend as many as schedules permit. If you are interested in attending any or all of the learning community events, please register here and we will contact you as the events develop.
SOCIETY
snu.edu

Meet Freshman Student, Emily Castleman

Let us introduce you to Emily Castleman⁠⁠. Class, Major: Freshman, Elementary Education⁠⁠. “I want to be an elementary teacher where I can inspire other kids to keep going when it gets tough… You never know what is going on in a student’s life. I want to provide students a safe and successful learning environment where they feel loved and valued.”⁠⁠
PARK CITY, UT
Vanderbilt University News

20th Annual Levi Watkins, Jr. M.D. Lecture is Oct. 5

The 20th Annual Levi Watkins, Jr. M.D. Lecture will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at noon in Langford Auditorium. The keynote speaker will be George C. Hill, professor of medical education and administration and professor of pathology, microbiology and immunology, emeritus, at Vanderbilt University. Hill will discuss “Dr. Levi...
BIOLOGY
Vanderbilt University News

Celebrating James Lawson Jr.’s Birthday

James Morris Lawson, Jr. was born September 22, 1928. He grew up the sixth of nine children and followed in his father’s and grandfather’s footsteps receiving his ministry license in 1947. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. convinced Lawson to move to Nashville where he enrolled in the Divinity School at Vanderbilt University in 1958 and began teaching nonviolent protest techniques.
NASHVILLE, TN
kwhi.com

‘A BRIDAL AFFAIR’ SUNDAY AT GIDDINGS STONE MANSION

Couples who are planning a wedding should make plans to attend “A Bridal Affair” this weekend at the Giddings Stone Mansion in Brenham. From 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, guests can tour the mansion and visit with over 45 vendors, including local venues, caterers, florists, photographers, event coordinators and DJs.
BRENHAM, TX
Vanderbilt University News

Vanderbilt University Orchestra and Treble Choir present Holst’s ‘The Planets’ with KV 265 Science Through Art

The Vanderbilt University Orchestra, conducted by Robin Fountain, and Vanderbilt Treble Choir, directed by Mary Biddlecombe, present Gustav Holst’s The Planets, in conjunction with astronomer and visual artist José Francisco Salgado and KV 265 Science Through Art, at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Martha Rivers Ingram Center for the Performing Arts at Vanderbilt Blair School of Music.
SCIENCE
Vanderbilt University News

Course improvement grant spotlight: Choral Library Modernization

Tucker Biddlecombe, associate professor of choral studies and director of choral activities, recently talked with CFT assistant director Julaine Fowlin about his Course Improvement Grant, “Choral library modernization.” The Vanderbilt library has a collection of choral music that has been kept for many years by a student. organization chorus called...
EDUCATION
Vanderbilt University News

Workshops and Training – Let us customize a session for you!

Vanderbilt librarians teach customized workshops on a variety of research topics, from ethically responsible research to literature reviews to citation management to contextualizing data. Knowing how and why scholarship and digital media is produced, organized, and distributed is critically important for life-long learners, engaged citizens, and critical consumers of information.
COLLEGES
Vanderbilt University News

CFT Opens New Digital Media Lab to Support Faculty

In the Digital Commons building at 1101 19th Avenue South provides guidance, instruction, and resources to all faculty, regardless of technology experience, who want to create and use digital media in their teaching. The digital media specialists at the DML can help faculty learn about video production, audio production, graphic design, and web design.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy