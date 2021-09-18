CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gran returns to UK as special assistant

By the Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 7 days ago

Former University of Kentucky offensive coordinator Eddie Gran is returning to the program as an off-field special assistant, head coach Mark Stoops announced Friday. “I’m grateful to have somebody with the experience of Eddie Gran rejoining our program in a different capacity,” said Stoops, who will be working directly with Gran. “Eddie has a wealth of experience in many different areas. He will be an asset to me and our program.”

www.messenger-inquirer.com

