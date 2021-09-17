Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed is as Weird as You Think

The Destroy All Humans! remake last year was an impressive rendition of the classic game. It stayed true to its roots with its feel and humor whilst giving enough upgrades to make the purchase worthwhile. It's safe to say that if you liked the first game, the remake is perfect for you. That's why it's no surprise to see Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed making its way to Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and PC next year. For a game all about critiquing human beings themself and their predictability, THQ Nordic has done exactly what we were expecting.