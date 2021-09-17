CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed is as Weird as You Think

By James Bentley
techraptor.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Destroy All Humans! remake last year was an impressive rendition of the classic game. It stayed true to its roots with its feel and humor whilst giving enough upgrades to make the purchase worthwhile. It's safe to say that if you liked the first game, the remake is perfect for you. That's why it's no surprise to see Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed making its way to Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and PC next year. For a game all about critiquing human beings themself and their predictability, THQ Nordic has done exactly what we were expecting.

techraptor.net

Comments / 0

Related
cogconnected.com

Destroy All Humans 2 Remake’s PS5 Reveal Trailer Was Taken Down

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed May Have Been Revealed By Mistake. A remake for Destroy All Humans! 2 has just been confirmed by PlayStation via social media, but the post has since been taken down. In the now-deleted tweet, the remake, titled Reprobed, will be making its way to PS5 consoles. Unfortunately, there was no mention of an exact release date. The trailer also confirmed that Black Forest Games and THQ are working hand in hand for the remake.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Sony appears to have announced the Destroy All Humans 2 remake early

Sony appears to have announced the Destroy All Humans 2 remake early. The announcement of Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed was made on the official PlayStation Twitter account, before it was deleted. The trailer is still available, though. Whoops!. The existence of Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed comes as no...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Destroy All Humans! 2 Remake Accidentally Leaked by PlayStation

Given how well the Destroy All Humans! sold, and the fact that THQ Nordic had hinted at it a couple of times (not to mention other reports suggesting the same), it felt like a bit of a given that there would be a follow-up, most likely a remake of the next game in the series. That, it seems, is going to be announced very soon.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Xbox Series X#San Francisco#Thq Nordic#German
altchar.com

THQ Nordic announce six new games including Destroy All Humans 2 remake

THQ Nordic are one of the biggest, if not the biggest publisher in the world in terms of IP size. This Austrian publisher, who are owned by the Emracer Group currently have 42 games in development across their studios and last night, during the 10th-anniversary celebrations we got to see some of these titles.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Stream Recap: Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake, Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed, Outcast 2: A New Beginning, & More

In celebration of the company’s 10-year anniversary, THQ Nordic announced its first, official digital showcase. Today, we got a look at six upcoming games coming from the publisher. We knew of one game that was revealed earlier in Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed. The announcement was taken offline shortly after it was initially revealed. The announcement became official today. Here is everything else that was announced in the THQ Nordic 10th-anniversary stream.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Destroy All Humans 2 remake in the works for PC and next-gen systems

Crypto's second adventure, Destroy All Humans 2, is getting a remake and it's being built using Unreal Engine 4. Titled Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed, the sequel to the first game finds our favorite alien invading the swinging sixties in a bid for revenge against the KGB for blowing up his mothership.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Crypto
techraptor.net

How Life is Strange: True Colors Gets Asian-American Representation Right

Alex Chen had a tough life growing up. She bounced between foster parents and orphanages, but she never found home. She's had a rotating door of psychiatrists check on her since she was a child, and she's always had a hard time controlling her emotions (although, her empathic powers don't exactly help). When you're placed in her shoes in Life is Strange: True Colors, one glance at her text history paints a picture of a young queer woman who's made a lot of mistakes when it comes to friends and romantic partners. She's the Asian-American protagonist of this adventure, but clearly, she's so much more than her racial identity.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Manage a Whole Party with this New Skyrim Mod

Looking for a mod that lets you manage a team of multiple followers while being easy on your computer? Nether's Follower Framework is a new mod for Skyrim that provides all of that along with a wide selection of quality-of-life functions. Created by Netherworks, the Follower Framework was designed with...
VIDEO GAMES
newsbrig.com

A ‘Destroy All Humans! 2’ remake is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC

One year after releasing a full remake of cult classic Destroy All Humans!, THQ Nordic plans to modernize its 2006 sequel as well. During its recent publisher showcase, the company announced Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed (yes, that’s the actual name of the game). It’s coming out “soon” on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
ab-gaming.com

Destroy All Humans! Remake Sequel Officially Revealed

THQ Nordic has, officially, announced the sequel to 2020’s Destroy All Humans! remake. Yes, the sequel to the greatest game of my young adolescence is finally a real thing. THQ teased the sequel in an otherwise throwaway moment in an otherwise throwaway video earlier this year. However, cyber-sleuths saw past...
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Deathloop Update Deploys Partial Stuttering Fix

A new Deathloop update has arrived that promises to fix the stuttering issue on PC, but another problem remains that will require a more detailed investigation on the part of the developers. Deathloop is a brand-new shooter from Arkane Studios where players are trying to escape a time loop by...
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

How to Use the Timberborn Water Dump Guide

Are you wondering how to use the Timberborn Water Dump? This piece of equipment is very useful for making the most out of your land in this survival city builder, but it takes a bit of work to figure it out. Timberborn is a new survival city builder that launched...
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Bloodwash Review

Giallo films are a very acquired taste when it comes to genre cinema. Basically, these Italian-made mystery slashers serve as the jumping-off point for modern-day exploitation and slasher films, filled with enough blood-soaked delights to satisfy any gorehound out there. Bloodwash, an indie game by Henry Hoare and Jordan King, attempts to replicate this niche with their own Giallo-style throwback.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Timothy's Night Review

It was gonna be just another night: raid the liquor cabinet harder like Eliot Ness once the Sun escaped from the venetian blinds. Proofs in the double-digits wouldn't suffice. This wasn't like most nights. Some two-bit hustler, goes by Wild Sphere or something, proffered a distraction before blacking out this time. Didn't know anything about them, but figured it’s worth a shot. They'd been desperately pushing the "PS5 exclusive" marketing, but I respect the hustle. Though its film noir vibe initially caught my attention, the further I dug into Timothy's Night the stranger my investigation became.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Reveals Adorable Photo Mode

The Kena: Bridge of Spirits photo mode has been revealed in advance of the game's launch along with a brand-new trailer to help get you hyped for Ember Lab's upcoming game. Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a pretty cool adventure game that's making its way to the PS5 tomorrow. It had a rather troubling development, but it seems that Ember Labs have finally locked things down in time for launch -- check out the new Release Trailer to get a feel for this game's vibe:
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Open-World Zelda-like Adventure Lil Gator Game Announced

Developed by MegaWobble and now published by Playtonic Friends is Lil Gator Game, which is a title that focuses on exploration of a whimsical world with a Zelda-like artstyle. While this Lil Gator Announcement is not necessarily what we asked or expected from Playtonic (More 3D Yooka Laylee please?) but it's definitely not unwelcome either.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator Concocts A Medieval Experience

Even before I read Harry Potter when I was younger, I was obsessed with magic and potions. I was always experimenting with pouring shampoo and soap bottles into each other and pretending they’d have weird effects other than just “more bubbles.” I’d go into the number of times I dressed up as a witch on Halloween, but that’s really not relevant to why I decided to hop on Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator as soon as I heard about it. What is relevant is that this game from niceplay games and tinyBuild is an interesting foray and a fresh new take on the ever-popular simulation genre.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy