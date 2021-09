Marco Rose once again praised Jude Bellingham on Friday, but was quick to distance himself between statements made regarding him being a product of the “Rose effect”. Borussia Dortmund head Marco Rose has been credited with having quite the positive impact on the team’s many players since joining in the summer transfer window. Of these players, Jude Bellingham has been noted as one of the standout performers in the side under Rose. The former Borussia Mönchengladbach head coach was quick to dispel claims that insinuated he was the sole reason Bellingham is enjoying such a great start to the season.

UEFA ・ 6 DAYS AGO