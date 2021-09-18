Giddings gets first win of the season with victory over Caldwell

It was an action packed first half between the Buffalo and Hornets tonight. Caldwell would get on the board first with a blocked punt attempt. Jace Aly would get the block and it’s recovered by Adian Torres who takes it 15 yards for a touchdown. Giddings will answer back with a 25 yard touchdown pass from Holden Jatzlau to Jesse Delatorre. This puts Giddings in the lead 14-6. The Buffalo will put 7 more points on the board with a long touchdown pass from Jatzlau to Georges Awad. Caldwell will answer back with a 65 yard touchdown pass from Ryan Shupak to Jace Aly. The game is now tied at 14-14 after a successful Caldwell 2-point conversion. Giddings will go on to score one more time before the half with a rushing touchdown from Hector Granados.