Caldwell, TX

Giddings gets first win of the season with victory over Caldwell

By Frank Greene
KBTX.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was an action packed first half between the Buffalo and Hornets tonight. Caldwell would get on the board first with a blocked punt attempt. Jace Aly would get the block and it’s recovered by Adian Torres who takes it 15 yards for a touchdown. Giddings will answer back with a 25 yard touchdown pass from Holden Jatzlau to Jesse Delatorre. This puts Giddings in the lead 14-6. The Buffalo will put 7 more points on the board with a long touchdown pass from Jatzlau to Georges Awad. Caldwell will answer back with a 65 yard touchdown pass from Ryan Shupak to Jace Aly. The game is now tied at 14-14 after a successful Caldwell 2-point conversion. Giddings will go on to score one more time before the half with a rushing touchdown from Hector Granados.

www.kbtx.com

