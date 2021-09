ArtYard is pleased to present Going to the Meadow, a living exhibition curated by Robin Hill and Ulla Warchol (BiolunarL). As we continue to navigate pandemic-related challenges with a renewed urgency to confront systems of oppression and racism — all of which is further compounded by the looming climate crisis — we are in a moment of necessary paradigm shifts in every aspect of our lives. Going to the Meadow, staged in four parts, borrows a musical term to examine the essence of collaboration at this moment in time. The exhibition invites 16 artists from diverse backgrounds and disciplines to be in residence at ArtYard while taking part in tactile, verbal, and conceptual dialogues with one another, beginning with the question: What do we collectively care about?

