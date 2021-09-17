CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Outcast 2: A New Beginning Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

By William D'Angelo
vgchartz.com
 8 days ago

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Appeal Studios have announced Outcast 2: A New Beginning for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam. 20 years after the award-winning action adventure hit, Outcast, pioneered the genre of non-linear open-world games, the long-awaited sequel sees Cutter Slade return to the spectacular alien world of Adelpha. Resurrected by the almighty Yods, he has returned to find the Talans enslaved, the world stripped of its natural resources, and his own past intertwining with the invading robot forces. It’s up to him to go on a mission and save the planet again.

www.vgchartz.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Offers to expect from Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and more

You know the score by now. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, spanning several days – often an entire week, or even more – with discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to cosmetics, televisions, smartphones and much more.Because there are often so many tech deals on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. As such, we’ve dedicated articles for televisions, general technology, and gaming – which is what you’re reading right now.Gaming deals this Black Friday will be far and wide, from specialists like Game and...
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Black Desert is getting a PS5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrade

Pearl Abyss has announced plans to release a full PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrade for MMORPG Black Desert. “With the advent of the new consoles, many Adventurers have been asking for exclusive Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 versions of the game,” Je-seok Jang, Head of Black Desert’s Game Design Department, wrote in a blog post. “To be frank, we weren’t entirely ready to undertake such a project in terms of the preparations and the priority we initially had in mind. As we’ve mentioned last time, our focuses have always been on providing a more stable environment for Xbox and PlayStation 4, perfecting the optimization on these consoles first.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A New Beginning#Xbox Series X#Outcast#Thq Nordic#Appeal Studios#Talans#Twitch Channel
gamingbolt.com

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One Releasing in Fall for Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC

Frogwares’ Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One will be releasing this Fall for Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC. However, due to the additional time needed for the Xbox One and PS4 versions, those have been pushed back to a later date (but not “that later”). The developer revealed on Twitter that this would amount to a few weeks worth of delay at most.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – Legend of the Kestrel Lancers Expansion Launching on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC Next Week

Developer Piranha Games has announced that the upcoming expansion for MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries, Legend of the Kestrel Lancers, will be releasing for consoles and PC next week, September 23, alongside a major update. This expansion is more story-centric than the current sandbox elements the game houses, focusing on the “Fourth...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

NBA 2K22 Receives New Update for PS5 and Xbox Series X, Patch Notes Revealed

After releasing only a week ago, a new update for NBA 2K22 has now been pushed like from 2K Sports and developer Visual Concepts. This update, in particular, is solely available for those who play the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms, however, meaning that it might not be a patch that you'll download for yourself depending on where you play.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Youtube
windowscentral.com

Razer reveals Wolverine V2 Chroma controller for Xbox Series X|S and PC

Razer announced that it is launching its newest controller, the Wolverine V2 Chroma. The Wolverine V2 Chroma sports six remappable buttons and a hair trigger mode. The Wolverine V2 Chroma is available right now from Razer for $150. Razer announced on Tuesday that its newest controller, the Wolverine V2 Chroma,...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Why GTA 5 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S Will be One of the Biggest Games of 2022

Rockstar is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the games industry, which can mostly be attributed to its quality output through and through. Over the years, Take-Two’s premier group of studios has established itself as the mostly uncontested king of open-worlds with games like Grand Theft Auto, Bully, and Red Dead Redemption which have continually pushed the possibilities of that space.
TECHNOLOGY
gamingbolt.com

Watch Dogs: Legion’s Newest Update is Just 3.2 GB on PS5, 40.2 GB on Xbox Series X/S

A lot’s been made of PS5’s Kraken compression technique, and it’s one of the few aspects of the new hardware that has already started showing results. We’ve seen more than a few cases of games and their updates having significantly smaller sizes on the PS5 as compared to other systems, and with its newest title update, Watch Dogs: Legion has leveraged the PS5’s compression to great effect once again.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed is in Development for PS5, Xbox Series X and PC

Crypto’s back for some more human-probing fun. Fans of 2020’s reboot of Destroy All Humans! have something to look forward to. Tonight at THQ’s 10-year anniversary stream, a remake of Destroy All Humans! 2 has been announced. Called Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed, it brings the 2006 sequel to the modern age with shiny new graphics.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Destroy All Humans! 2 remake probing PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X

THQ Nordic is reviving Destroy All Humans! 2 with a full remake of the 2006 game. Titled Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed — this is the publisher who released Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning and Darksiders: Warmastered Edition, after all — the remake is being developed for PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X for a 2022 release.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered Pounces onto Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S Today

I’m Chris Chung, the cat wrangler and one-man developer at Manekoware. I’m excited to finally bring Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, available to play right meow! Cat puns aside, Remeowstered is the definitive edition of everybody’s favorite first-person destructive cat simulator, where you play as a house cat, run around houses, and knock as much stuff onto the floor as possible. If you own a cat, you know exactly what I’m talking about. This game expands your feline fantasy, too, by allowing you to meow at nothing, hunt mice, and cause chaos in unique locations like a supermarket and museum.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Aragami 2 launches today on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PS4 and PC

Stealth action adventure Aragami 2 has released today, and so naturally there’s a launch trailer to celebrate. The latest entry in the Tenchu inspired series has been almost five years in the making. You’ll be playing as the titular Aragami. They’re elite warriors who are afflicted by a supernatural curse allowing them to control shadows. You and your clan must take on quests, assassinate foes and fight back the Akatsuchi Empire as part of your adventure.
VIDEO GAMES
vgr.com

NBA 2K22 Patch Update 1.4 Arrives for PS5, Xbox Series X/S Consoles

2K has released its latest NBA 2K22 patch update 1.5 for the Sony PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. As the update arrived, 2K also provided new patch notes to let gamers know what they were getting. Among the fixes was a key update for MyCareer mode, and general stability improvements. In addition, 2K let fans know what else is on the way with the upcoming updates.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy