Outcast 2: A New Beginning Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Outcast 2: A New Beginning Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Appeal Studios have announced Outcast 2: A New Beginning for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam. 20 years after the award-winning action adventure hit, Outcast, pioneered the genre of non-linear open-world games, the long-awaited sequel sees Cutter Slade return to the spectacular alien world of Adelpha. Resurrected by the almighty Yods, he has returned to find the Talans enslaved, the world stripped of its natural resources, and his own past intertwining with the invading robot forces. It’s up to him to go on a mission and save the planet again.www.vgchartz.com
