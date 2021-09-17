CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

By William D'Angelo
vgchartz.com
 8 days ago

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Black Forest Games have announced Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S , and PC via Steam. Crypto is back with a license to probe. The alien invader returns, groovier than ever. Experience the swinging ’60s in all its chemical-induced glory and take revenge on the KGB for blowing up your mothership. You’ll have to form alliances with members of the very species you came to enslave.

www.vgchartz.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Offers to expect from Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and more

You know the score by now. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, spanning several days – often an entire week, or even more – with discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to cosmetics, televisions, smartphones and much more.Because there are often so many tech deals on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. As such, we’ve dedicated articles for televisions, general technology, and gaming – which is what you’re reading right now.Gaming deals this Black Friday will be far and wide, from specialists like Game and...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

NBA 2K22 Download & Install Size (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X|S, PC, Switch)

It’s another September and that means it’s time for the release of NBA 2K22. Bringing MyCareer, updated rosters, the MyTeam mode, the Neighborhood, and the City to boot. As such, you’re probably wondering just what the NBA 2K22 install size is. We’ve listed it for each and every platform conveniently for you down below.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Hippies#Thq Nordic#Black Forest Games#Kgb#Twitch Channel
noisypixel.net

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – Legend of the Kestrel Lancers Expansion Launching on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC Next Week

Developer Piranha Games has announced that the upcoming expansion for MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries, Legend of the Kestrel Lancers, will be releasing for consoles and PC next week, September 23, alongside a major update. This expansion is more story-centric than the current sandbox elements the game houses, focusing on the “Fourth...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Is GTA 5's PS5/Xbox Series X|S Version A Free Upgrade?

Rockstar's celebrated open-world action game Grand Theft Auto V is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in March 2022, and many might be wondering if it will be a free upgrade for existing owners or if it won't. We don't have all the answers at this stage, but history and the evidence so far suggests that it will not be a free upgrade.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Black Desert is getting a PS5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrade

Pearl Abyss has announced plans to release a full PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrade for MMORPG Black Desert. “With the advent of the new consoles, many Adventurers have been asking for exclusive Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 versions of the game,” Je-seok Jang, Head of Black Desert’s Game Design Department, wrote in a blog post. “To be frank, we weren’t entirely ready to undertake such a project in terms of the preparations and the priority we initially had in mind. As we’ve mentioned last time, our focuses have always been on providing a more stable environment for Xbox and PlayStation 4, perfecting the optimization on these consoles first.
VIDEO GAMES
gadgetsin.com

Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma Wired Gaming Controller for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC

Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma wired gaming controller has been available. With 6 remappable buttons, the wired gamepad lets you enjoy a more personalized play style. Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma measures 6.26 x 4.17 x 2.57 inches and weighs 13.44 ounces. As shown in the images, the wired game controller delivers a similar design language with Razer Wolverine V2, and its 2-zone Razer Chroma RGB lighting is customizable with 16.8 million colors and countless effects, and it reacts with Chroma-enabled games.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Youtube
gamingbolt.com

Watch Dogs: Legion’s Newest Update is Just 3.2 GB on PS5, 40.2 GB on Xbox Series X/S

A lot’s been made of PS5’s Kraken compression technique, and it’s one of the few aspects of the new hardware that has already started showing results. We’ve seen more than a few cases of games and their updates having significantly smaller sizes on the PS5 as compared to other systems, and with its newest title update, Watch Dogs: Legion has leveraged the PS5’s compression to great effect once again.
VIDEO GAMES
wmleader.com

Outcast 2 – A New Beginning announced for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X

If your response to the announcement of Outcast 2 – A New Beginning is, “I’m not sure I’ve ever heard of Outcast 1,” that’s quite understandable. The sequel was originally announced two decades ago. The first Outcast game, an award-winning sci-fi adventure game developed by Appeal and published by Infogrames,...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered Pounces onto Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S Today

I’m Chris Chung, the cat wrangler and one-man developer at Manekoware. I’m excited to finally bring Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, available to play right meow! Cat puns aside, Remeowstered is the definitive edition of everybody’s favorite first-person destructive cat simulator, where you play as a house cat, run around houses, and knock as much stuff onto the floor as possible. If you own a cat, you know exactly what I’m talking about. This game expands your feline fantasy, too, by allowing you to meow at nothing, hunt mice, and cause chaos in unique locations like a supermarket and museum.
VIDEO GAMES
vgr.com

NBA 2K22 Patch Update 1.4 Arrives for PS5, Xbox Series X/S Consoles

2K has released its latest NBA 2K22 patch update 1.5 for the Sony PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. As the update arrived, 2K also provided new patch notes to let gamers know what they were getting. Among the fixes was a key update for MyCareer mode, and general stability improvements. In addition, 2K let fans know what else is on the way with the upcoming updates.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Xbox App Update Lets You Stream Xbox Series X|S to Your PC

Microsoft has released a new Xbox App update that lets you stream Xbox Series X|S to your Windows PC. While the new update let’s you stream Xbox Series X to your gaming PC, the Xbox App for PC was also updated to get users direct access to console titles via Xbox Cloud Gaming. This also means you can get access to classic Xbox and Xbox 360 games on your PC, via streaming.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Brutal RPG Adventure Tails of Iron Available Now for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Arise, young prince, and prepare to embark on a perilous journey to save your Kingdom! Tails of Iron, a hand-drawn RPG adventure with punishingly brutal combat, is out now for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. As Redgi, heir to the Rat Throne, you must restore your war-ridden realm by banishing the merciless Frog clan and their ferocious leader, Greenwart.
RECIPES
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

The Good Life Launches October 15 - News

Publisher Playism and developers White Owls and Grounding announced the small-town photography investigation game, The Good Life, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 15. View the release date announcement trailer below:. Here is an overview of the game:. Welcome to...
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

Deathloop Tops the UK Charts in Strong PS5 Week - Sales

Deathloop debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending September 18, 2021. It is the lowest launch for an Arkane game, however, sales were only slightly behind Prey. Bethesda doesn't share digital sales figures and the game is not yet available on Xbox.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy