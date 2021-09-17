Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News
Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Black Forest Games have announced Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S , and PC via Steam. Crypto is back with a license to probe. The alien invader returns, groovier than ever. Experience the swinging ’60s in all its chemical-induced glory and take revenge on the KGB for blowing up your mothership. You’ll have to form alliances with members of the very species you came to enslave.www.vgchartz.com
