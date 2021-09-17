CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jagged Alliance 3 Announced for PC - News

By William D'Angelo
vgchartz.com
 8 days ago

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Haemimont Games have announced Jagged Alliance 3 for PC via Steam. Grand Chien, a nation of rich natural resources and deep political divides, is thrown into chaos when the elected president goes missing and a paramilitary force known as “The Legion” seizes control of the countryside. Now, the President’s family has pulled together all their resources, including an arrangement with the powerful Adonis corporation, to hire a group of skilled mercenaries tasked with finding the President and bringing order back to the country.

