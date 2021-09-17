MX vs. ATV Legends Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News
Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Rainbow Studios have announced MX vs. ATV Legends for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. Race your way to victory on bikes, ATVs and UTVs in MX vs. ATV Legends! Featuring massive new open environments, plus a career mode that lets you experience all the risks and rewards of becoming a world-famous professional rider.www.vgchartz.com
Comments / 0