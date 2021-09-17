THQ Nordic Announces SuperPower 3 for PC - News

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer GolemLabs have announced SuperPower 3 for PC via Steam. The long-awaited installment to the SuperPower series, SuperPower III is a mix of strategical and managerial elements and is the most complete and accurate geopolitical simulation game to date. This iteration brings modern graphics, present day military hardware and technology, as well as an improved EHE / AI technology for a tailor-made experience for every playstyle. The wide variety of approaches to the game gives you unprecedented freedom! You can focus on the big picture, like planning out entire wars, or on the smallest details imaginable. The whole planet will be watching your actions and the decisions you make will play out in front of your very eyes.