CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

THQ Nordic Announces SuperPower 3 for PC - News

By William D'Angelo
vgchartz.com
 8 days ago

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer GolemLabs have announced SuperPower 3 for PC via Steam. The long-awaited installment to the SuperPower series, SuperPower III is a mix of strategical and managerial elements and is the most complete and accurate geopolitical simulation game to date. This iteration brings modern graphics, present day military hardware and technology, as well as an improved EHE / AI technology for a tailor-made experience for every playstyle. The wide variety of approaches to the game gives you unprecedented freedom! You can focus on the big picture, like planning out entire wars, or on the smallest details imaginable. The whole planet will be watching your actions and the decisions you make will play out in front of your very eyes.

www.vgchartz.com

Comments / 0

Related
noobfeed.com

THQ Nordic Showcase Set for This Week

THQ Nordic will reveal new games during this presentation. Currently, a rumor has been spreading that THQ Nordic will bring back Timesplitters but the company did confirm it was not happening. Personally, I'm hoping for a new Destroy All Humans!.
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

THQ Nordic to Reveal Six New Games at Event Tomorrow - News

THQ Nordic is promising to reveal six new titles at its showcase event tomorrow. The event, which will be hosted by Geoff Keighley, starts at 12pm PDT/8pm BST tomorrow on Twitch, YouTube, and Steam. The new game announcements will be a mix of "legendary franchises, including some for which fans...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thq Nordic#Nordic Countries#Superpower#Ehe Ai#Twitch Channel
psu.com

Where And When To Watch THQ Nordic’s Showcase Event

Where And When To Watch THQ Nordic’s Showcase Event – Publisher and developer THQ Nordic is set to host a showcase tomorrow, (September 17) where they’ll reportedly announce six different games, some of them being revivals, others sequels, and even some new IP’s. Tomorrow’s event is more than just a...
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is up next from THQ Nordic

Following up Battle for Bikini Bottom with a new 3D platformer for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch. The 10th anniversary THQ Nordic showcase stream was a sweet victory for SpongeBob fans, after all — the publisher announced (and ran a trailer for) a new 3D platformer, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, from developer Purple Lamp Studios.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

THQ Nordic Will Celebrates Tenth Anniversary With A Showcase And More

THQ Nordic Is Celebrating Its Tenth Anniversary With Showcases, Sales and Giveaways. THQ Nordic, a subsidiary of the Embracer Group, is a popular video game developer and publisher that has garnered a great reputation and amazing portfolio since its creation in 2011. With games such as Destroy All Humans!, Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning, Biomutant, Desperados and more, fans are sure to know about the company and have enjoyed some of its games. As THQ Nordic hits its tenth anniversary, the company has decided to give the fans some love by hosting its first digital showcase. Fans will also be a given a little present for their attendance!
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Youtube
videogameschronicle.com

THQ Nordic is giving away two classic PC games for free

THQ is celebrating its 10th anniversary by giving away two PC games on Steam for free. Titan Quest Anniversary Edition, which is usually $19.99 / £17.99, and Jagged Alliance 1: Gold Edition, which is usually $9.99 / £6.99, are both free until September 23. Players who claim their games before...
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Destroy All Humans! 2 Remake Announced Ahead of THQ Nordic's Livestream

Destroy All Humans! 2020 was a good remake of the original game and it seems that a new one is in development. With Sony seemingly accidentally leaking the news early. Not only did it come from Sony's official account but THQ Nordic has a special live stream set for this Friday. It's not clear if this is a remake of the original sequel or a brand new entry. The title is called Reprobed which could indicate a remake or a new entry.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Let's Watch THQ Nordic Conference [SUMMARY]

At noo PT THQ Nordic's presentation will start. We can expect, among others, the announcement of six new games and a gameplay from the RPG Elex 2. THQ Nordic's presentation has come to an end. Below you can find the most important news and the recording of the broadcast. Jagged...
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Titan Quest Anniversary Edition and Jagged Alliance 1 Gold Edition Will Be Free To Claim on PC for Limited Time; THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary

As part of THQ Nordic’s 10th-anniversary celebration, they have announced that Titan Quest Anniversary Edition and Jagged Alliance 1 Gold Edition will be free to claim on Steam from later today up until September 23, 2021. Additionally, the critically acclaimed real-time tactics title, Desperados III, will be free to play...
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

THQ Nordic still has 28 unannounced games, surely one is TimeSplitters 4

The first big E3-like THQ Nordic Showcase was streamed yesterday as part of the company’s 10th anniversary, and the publisher promised six big announcements at the show – including sequels to long-dormant franchises. It delivered interesting titles such as Jagged Alliance 3, but it seems THQ Nordic still has at least 28 games yet to reveal.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

ELEX II’s New Story Trailer Released During THQ Nordic Showcase

A new trailer for ELEX II has been shown during THQ Nordic's 10th Anniversary Showcase stream. The trailer shows what drove Jax, the Beast of Xacor, into isolation - and why the time has come for him to leave his exile. You can watch the trailer below:. ELEX II is...
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

THQ Nordic Showcase presents SpongeBob but none of its exciting franchises

The THQ Nordic Showcase SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake reveal was a big deal, but the rest of the announcements were underwhelming. With such major titles as Red Faction: Evolution, Gothic, Kingdoms of Amalur, and especially TimeSplitters 4 being rumored for THQ Nordic’s first big E3-like showcase for its 10th anniversary, it was surprising how niche the reveals were other than SpongeBob SquarePants. Here’s the full THQ Nordic Showcase games list of titles revealed.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Playstation News: SpongeBob SquarePants, Crypto, and more headline THQ Nordic’s 10th Anniversary Showcase

What better way to mark a decade of massive growth (and F.U.N.) than with the expansion of some of THQ Nordic’s most popular franchises to the PS5? SpongeBob SquarePants? Check! Crypto? Check. Cutter Slade? Check. Bikes, ATVs and UTVs? Check, check and check. Here’s a quick recap of all the first looks rolled out during THQ Nordic’s 10th Anniversary Showcase Event just moments ago.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Timesplitters absent from THQ Nordic Showcase

LATEST - No Timesplitters announcement made. It seems like anyone awaiting the immediate return on Timesplitters will have to wait a little longer. While the return of multiple long-awaited franchises was confirmed, the incredibly popular FPS was not one of them. Is Timesplitters coming back?. Rumors have been swirling around...
VIDEO GAMES
dsogaming.com

THQ Nordic announces Outcast 2, first details & in-engine trailer

Outcast was one of the few PC games that used extensively voxels and relied solely on CPUs back in the 3D hardware-accelerated era. You know, back when 3DFX was giving gamers a glimpse at the future with its Voodoo graphics cards. And today, THQ Nordic announced its sequel, Outcast 2.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy