CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Modesto, CA

Children In Parental Abduction Out Of Riverside County Found Safe In Modesto; Suspect In Custody

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tHC8I_0c03uUvy00

MODESTO (CBS13) — Authorities say the children allegedly abducted by their father in Riverside County have been found safe in Modesto.

An Amber Alert was issued late Friday night for the two children, 9-year-old Gino Costello and 5-year-old Memphis Zeko. The alert also listed a woman — Mariela Costello, 32 – as a victim and said all three victims were in danger. Authorities did not say if the woman was the children’s mother.

The father was identified as Nicholas Zeko, 34.

All were last seen in Riverside County around 10 a.m. Thursday and were believed to be near Modesto.

On Saturday, the Modesto Police Department announced that the two children and suspect Nicholas Zeko were found at a local hotel around midnight. The children were unharmed.

The woman, Costello, has still not been located.

Nicholas Zeko has been taken into custody.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Sacramento

Large Fight At Park In Natomas Leaves 1 Man Dead

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person has died after a fight at a Natomas park on Thursday night. At around 10 p.m. police received reports of a fight involving several people at Northgate Park in the 2800 block of Mendel Way.  There, officers found a man with life-threatening injuries he received from the fight. He was given first aid by Sacramento Fire Department paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from the city. Homicide detectives and CSI are investigating the incident. Based on preliminary information, detectives believe a disturbance between the victim and suspect(s) escalated into the homicide. Detectives will be conducting a canvass of the area for witnesses and evidence. No suspect information has been released. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim after next of kin have been notified. The Sacramento Police Department encourages anyone with information about this incident to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Ceres Rental Fraud Suspect Allegedly Posted Turlock Properties On Facebook Marketplace, Scammed People Out Of $2,000

TURLOCK (CBS13) — A Ceres man has been arrested on suspicion of rental fraud across several central California communities. Turlock police say, back in June, they started investigating two cases of people who say they found a rental property listing on Facebook Marketplace, but then ending up losing $2,000 each to fraud. In both cases, the victims reported meeting with the suspect and giving him cash deposits of what was supposed to be their first month’s rent. However, the suspect then disappeared – with the victims unable to move into the properties they thought they had paid for. It appears the suspect, later...
TURLOCK, CA
CBS Sacramento

Elk Grove Police Conduct Investigation Into In-Custody Death

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — An investigation into an in-custody death was underway in Elk Grove on Thursday, police said. According to the Elk Grove Police Department, a full closure of Seasons Drive between Laguna Park Drive and November Drive was in place as crews worked the scene. The man reportedly was acting erratic and standing outside of a vehicle in the roadway, police said. Officers tried to detain him, but he allegedly resisted and began attacking the officers. Once officers were able to detain the man, he reportedly slammed his own head against the concrete and became physically resistive toward the officers again, the department said. Elk Grove police said the man was taken to the hospital for medical clearance before incarceration, but at around 2:45 p.m., he suffered a medical emergency and was pronounced dead soon after. His identity has not yet been released. None of the officers were injured during the arrest.
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Reality Sets In For Fawn Fire Evacuees In Shasta County

REDDING (CBS13) — The flames and smoke of the Fawn Fire were impacting thousands in Shasta County, but as the evacuation orders went out, reality set in. “Talking about it makes it more real, I think,” said evacuee Shellene Croxton. Croxton let out an uncomfortable and anxious laugh, which is all some can get out when they see flames heading toward their home. And according to Cal Fire, this may not be an accident. Employees working near the J-F Shea and Mountain Gate Quarries reported seeing a woman trespassing at the property and acting irrationally. They say they saw 30-year-old Alexandra Souverneva walk...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Modesto, CA
Crime & Safety
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
Riverside County, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Modesto, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Modesto, CA
Society
CBS Sacramento

Woman Spotted Running Away From Grass Fire Near Ione Arrested On Suspicion Of Arson

IONE (CBS13) — A woman seen running away from a grass fire near Ione has been arrested on suspicion of arson, authorities say. Cal Fire says, back on Sept. 13, crews responded to a grass fire along Highway 104. A woman was seen running away from the fire. Ione police were able to detain that woman for alleged possession of stolen property and drug paraphernalia. However, Cal Fire soon linked her to the Highway 104 fire and she was also booked on suspicion of arson. In total, between January and August of this year, Cal Fire says they’ve made just over 100 arson arrests.
IONE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mystery Man With Amnesia At UC Davis Med Center Identified Thanks To Community Tips

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man with amnesia who has been at UC Davis Medical Center since being hit by a car last month has been identified. According to UC Davis Public Health Affairs, an influx of tips from the community helped the hospital and law enforcement identify the patient. His name has not been released due to patient privacy. The man was riding his bike in August when he was hit by a car off Marconi Avenue. First responders found him and transported him to UC Davis Med Center, but he could not remember who he was. Several tips had been sent to the California Highway Patrol, with residents saying they only knew him by his nickname “Paco.” UC Davis Health says the team working with Paco is grateful for the community’s response to the case.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Shot And Killed In Parking Lot Along Florin Road

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers are investigating after a man was shot and killed in a parking lot along Florin Road Wednesday night. Sacramento police say officers responded to the 100 block of Florin Road scene just after 8:30 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. They soon found that a man had been shot at least once. Medics soon arrived as well and started aid. He was then rushed to the hospital but was later pronounced dead, police say. No suspect information has been released at this point. Homicide detectives have taken over the case. It’s unclear, at this point, what led up to the shooting. Detectives will be combing the area for any possible witnesses and surveillance footage.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

DUI Suspect Rammed Suisun City Police Patrol Car In Getaway

SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — A DUI suspect allegedly rammed his car into a police patrol vehicle while trying to get away from authorities in Suisun City early Wednesday morning. Suisun City police say, a little after 12:30 a.m., an officer pulled over a driver along the 300 block of Walters Road. The officer soon noticed some indications that the driver was drunk. However, as the officer started going to his patrol car, the suspect allegedly put his vehicle in reverse, rammed the officer’s patrol car and took off, police say, sparking a chase. The handgun that police say was found in the DUI suspect’s car. (Credit: Suisun City Police Department) Eventually, the suspect lost control near Walters Road and Air Base Parkway. The suspect got out and ran, but he was soon arrested. A loaded handgun was also later found in the suspect’s car, police say. The suspect has been identified as 43-year-old Fairfield resident Lawrence Hayes Jr. He is facing numerous charges, inducing assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, weapons charges, obstructing an officer, and DUI.
SUISUN CITY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
CBS Sacramento

2 Drivers Killed In Head-On Crash Near Patterson

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — A fiery head-on crash near Patterson early Thursday morning has left two drivers dead, authorities say. California Highway Patrol says, a little before 5 a.m., a sedan and pickup truck were involved in a crash along W. Main Street near Jennings Road. Officers say it appears the sedan – which was being driven by a 47-year-old Turlock woman – was heading westbound when, for an unknown reason, the driver drifted into the oncoming lane. The sedan was then struck head-on by the pickup truck, which was being driven by a 69-year-old man from Patterson. The pickup caught fire after the crash and was soon fully engulfed in flames, officers say. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says. It’s unclear, at this point, if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
PATTERSON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Suspected Of 2017 Lodi Shooting Arrested In Tulare County

LODI (CBS13) — A suspect wanted for a shooting and kidnapping incident in Lodi from back in 2017 has been arrested. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says Oscar Diaz Cortez has had a warrant out for his arrest since that incident along the 19000 block of Atkins Road in Lodi. Detectives say Cortez allegedly shot someone in the face that day during a fight. Cortez took off and has been in hiding ever since. Back in mid-August, detectives say they closed in on Cortez in Tulare County. He was soon arrested and has been taken back to San Joaquin County. Cortez is now facing attempted homicide and kidnapping charges. He’s being held without bail.
LODI, CA
CBS Sacramento

Head-On Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 1 With Serious Injuries Near Roseville

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A head-on crash just north of Roseville on Thursday afternoon left one person dead and another person with serious injuries, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. along Fiddyment Road, south of Sunset Boulevard. Auburn-area CHP said the driver of a Honda was traveling southbound on Fiddyment when he lost control and swerved into the northbound lane in the path of an oncoming semi-truck. The Honda partially struck the truck head-on, resulting in major injuries for the Honda driver and his passenger. The driver of the Honda and the passenger — both men — had to be extricated from the vehicle and were unconscious when they were transported to the hospital. The driver later died, the CHP said. The driver of the semi-truck was said to be OK. As of 5:30 p.m. Fiddyment Road was closed in both directions in the area. According to a CHP statement, “drugs may be a factor in this collision.”
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘We Just Want To Be Safe’: Sacramento Restaurant Back Open After Man Smashes Front Windows

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento restaurant was back open after a man smashed in the front windows, sending customers inside scurrying. And that was just round one. Owners of this Vegan Deadly Sins say the armed man smashed in the windows as customers were eating dinner, he left, and then came back to smash more windows and the front door. The owners say they’re touched by the community’s response but are still fearful in their own workplace. The violent attack was caught on camera. The suspect smashed in the windows right onto the diners. “I feel so sorry for our customers. I wish I could...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abduction
CBS Sacramento

Modesto Woman Accused Of Trying To Kidnap 3-Year-Old Girl

MODESTO (CBS13) – A 3-year-old Modesto girl was nearly kidnapped in her own front yard Monday. “Never have we ever heard that going on here,” said Modesto native Joanna Carrillo, who lives around the corner from where the abduction took place. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, the child was playing in her own front yard when it happened. “That’s very scary. It can happen in seconds,” said Carillo. Sheriff’s Office deputies say 32-year-old Crystal Melena claimed the child was her own and tried to grab her but was quickly chased away by the little girl’s parents. “It’s like my life is going away with them,” said Carillo, who explains this is the nightmare scenario. “My kids come out here and play. This world is becoming crazier and crazier each day,” she said. Carillo is breathing a sigh of relief knowing Melena was taken into custody after the 3-year-old’s family and local law enforcement worked together to track her down. “Parents should just be so attentive to their kids; it doesn’t matter if they’re two steps away. Keep an eye on your kids,” she said. Melena was tracked down near the Modesto Airport and was identified by the family as the person who attempted to kidnap the child.
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Tips Flow In For Case Of Mystery Man With Amnesia At UC Davis Med Center

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Tips have been flowing in for the case of a mystery man who has been at UC Davis Medical Center with amnesia after being hit by a car last month. There have been two cases of mystery identities in the Sacramento region this summer. In August, the man was on his bike and was hit by a car. He was found off of Marconi Avenue and taken to UC Davis Med Center for treatment—but he couldn’t remember anything about himself. The California Highway Patrol said it has gotten tips from residents who only know him by his nickname “Paco.” In May,...
DAVIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘A Pretty Solid Case’: Judge Orders Paul and Ruben Flores To Trial In Kristin Smart Murder

SAN LUIS OBISPO (CBS13) — More than two decades after Kristin Smart’s disappearance, the main suspect in the case is now set to go to trial. After a nearly two-month-long preliminary hearing, a judge ordered Paul Flores to trial for the murder of the Stockton native. Prosecutors say he killed Smart during an attempted rape at Cal Poly in 1996. His father, Ruben Flores, will also go to trial as he’s accused of helping his son hide Smart’s body. Sacramento attorney Alana Mathews told CBS13 the live preliminary hearing already demonstrated a strong case by revealing more than two dozen witnesses, including a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Inmate At Sacramento County Main Jail Found Dead In Cell

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An inmate at the Sacramento Main Jail has died. Just after midnight on  Tuesday, a 54-year-old man in custody at the jail was reported deceased. The man’s cellmate noticed he wasn’t breathing and alerted jail staff. Deputies then called for medical staff who started CPR on the man, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. Sacramento City Fire Department personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced the man dead. There were no signs of foul play or trauma visible on the inmate, authorities say. As part of standard procedure, the Sheriff’s Office’s homicide detectives and CSI assessed and processed the scene. The Sheriff’s Office says it will conduct a requisite inmate death investigation. The county coroner’s office will determine the cause of death and release the identity of the inmate. The man had been booked into jail on August 10, 2021, for violating parole. He was due to be released on Friday.  
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
CBS Sacramento

Drones Pose New Concern As Witnesses Mistake Unmanned Aircrafts For Paraglider In West Sacramento

AUBURN (CBS13) — A paraglider allegedly fell from the sky and crashed Tuesday night at the Port of West Sacramento. Police searched the area but found nothing. Investigators believe the person who reported the crash mistook a drone for a paraglider. According to dispatch audio, the witness reported seeing a person do a stunt in the air before dropping from 50 to 100 feet high to the ground. California Highway Patrol Valley Division Officer Kevin Vinatieri, a pilot with the division’s Air Operations, explained those types of calls are a rare occurrence for the Sacramento region. “They don’t occur very often,” explained Vinatieri....
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Person, Cat Rescued From Citrus Heights Apartment Fire

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — One person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a fire at an apartment in Citrus Heights Tuesday night. The scene was along the 5800 block of Sunrise Vista Drive. Sacramento Metro Fire crews responded just after 9 p.m. The damage caused by the fire. (Credit: Sacramento Metro Fire) Firefighters were alerted that one person was trapped. Crews went to work quickly and were able to get the person out of harm’s way. The person rescued was then used to the hospital. Two other people were also treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. A cat was also rescued and resuscitated, firefighters say. Crews were able to keep the flames to just one apartment. Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Bicyclist Injured In Crash With School Bus In Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A bicyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash involving a school bus in Rancho Cordova, police said on Wednesday. According to the Rancho Cordova Police Department, the crash happened just before 2 p.m. on Sunrise Boulevard near Folsom Boulevard. The bicyclist, a man, was taken to the hospital. There were no children on the school bus at the time of the crash. Police did not release any information on what caused the collision. Shortly before 3:30 p.m., police said all northbound lanes of Sunrise Boulevard were closed in the area and there was no timeframe for when they would reopen.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

El Dorado County Students Displaced By Caldor Flames

GRIZZLY FLATS (CBS13) — More than a quarter of the students at a school district in El Dorado County have lost their homes due to the Caldor Fire. The impact is driving the district to reach them in new ways. “Children are only young for so long and I don’t want to raise my kids in a burned-out forest,” said Jamaela Gilmete, one of the hundreds who lost their home in Grizzly Flats due to the fire. It’s a community she was proud to call home after moving there from Mountain House five years ago. “After moving to Grizzly Flats, within six months, I...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
45K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy