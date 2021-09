St. Mary's senior Kevin Coleman could be a tough teacher. After the Dragons rolled past Lutheran St. Charles 54-12 on Friday, Coleman said there's still room for improvement. "It wasn't complete. I would give us about a 'B' today," said Coleman, who sparked St. Mary's (3-1) with two punt returns for touchdowns. "We've got some stuff we can work on to capitalize. We missed two touchdowns in the red zone and put the ball on the ground too much. There's never a perfect game. We're almost there."

SAINT CHARLES, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO