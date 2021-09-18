Kaitlyn’s House: Nonprofit finds new home for fighting opioid addiction

HIGH POINT — The small sign in front of a modest two-story house on Gatewood Avenue may not tell a story, but it hints at one.

“Kaitlyn’s House,” the sign reads. “Hope Starts Here.”

A rainbow and butterfly — symbols of hope — also appear on the sign, along with a simple drawing of a house. Across the top of the sign are six letters: GCSTOP.

The rest of the story can be found inside the house, which today will be formally dedicated as the new headquarters for GCSTOP, an acronym for Guilford County Solution To the Opioid Problem. GCSTOP, a nonprofit organization, was established three years ago in response to the county’s alarming increase in the number of opioid overdose fatalities.

The front door of Kaitlyn’s House opens into a comfortable-looking living room, where a photograph of a young woman rests on the mantel above the fireplace.

“When people walk in, that picture is the first thing they see,” says Chase Holleman, program director for GCSTOP. “And they always ask, ‘Is that the person the house is named for? Is that Kaitlyn?’ We tell them yes, that’s her, and then there’s always a moment of silence and reflection.”

The young woman in the photo is Kaitlyn Elizabeth Drake, a 24-year-old Greensboro woman who died last summer after overdosing on heroin laced with fentanyl, a powerful opioid. According to her mother, Caroline Drake, Kaitlyn had been very involved with the programs at GCSTOP, initially as a client battling her drug addiction but later as a volunteer.

At first, Caroline and her husband, Marc, resented their daughter’s involvement with GCSTOP, whose services include a syringe exchange program that provides clean syringes and other supplies to individuals struggling with substance abuse. GCSTOP also distributes Narca, or naloxone, a medication that can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose.

It appears to some that GCSTOP enables addicts to continue using opioids — that’s what the Drakes thought — but the agency is actually using what’s known as a harm-reduction strategy, designed to reduce the immediate dangers associated with an addiction, such as an accidental overdose death or any number of diseases that can be transmitted through the use of an unclean syringe.

“Kaitlyn was going to these people who had clean syringes and were counseling people on safe ways to use,” Caroline explains. “But what we learned was that people were dying in masses, and they had to come up with a different solution to keep people alive until they reach the point that they’re ready to receive treatment. We thought they were a part of the problem, just giving people Narcan and syringes, but we were kind of forced to take a deeper look at it.”

Kaitlyn’s addiction probably began when she was about 19, though she had long struggled with self-esteem issues that her parents say contributed to her addiction. It started with a single Vicodin pill and progressed from there, her mother says. On two occasions she nearly died, before being saved by Narcan.

Kaitlyn went to a rehab facility twice, initially in January 2019 and again that October. After her second stint, she seemed to be doing well — she attended Narcotics Anonymous meetings regularly and volunteered with GCSTOP — but when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the NA meetings to be held virtually, she struggled to connect with the others in her group and eventually relapsed. After suffering another accidental overdose, she died on July 29, 2020.

Following Kaitlyn’s death, it was all Caroline could do most days to shower and get dressed. One night as she lay in bed, though, she decided to contact the staff at GCSTOP.

“I just felt compelled to reach out to them and tell them how much I appreciated all they had done for Kaitlyn and how much they had meant to her,” Caroline recalls. “They’re very passionate about what they do, and I wanted them to know of my appreciation.”

Last Thanksgiving, she donated food to the agency for its clients in need. At Christmas, she provided items such as hats, gloves and blankets. The next thing she knew, she was meeting regularly with the staff, sometimes just to talk but other times to volunteer her assistance.

Eventually, the staff members began talking about doing something in Kaitlyn’s memory, perhaps a scholarship of some sort. Then, out of the blue, Caring Services of High Point offered to partner with GCSTOP and make the house on Gatewood Avenue available to the organization, and the staff hit on the idea of calling the facility Kaitlyn’s House.

“Kaitlyn was a big supporter of ours,” Holleman explains. “She volunteered with us and was just very special to us. After she passed, it broke everyone’s heart, so we felt like the name Kaitlyn’s House would be a nice way to honor her.”

As you can imagine, Kaitlyn’s parents loved the idea.

“As a parent, you try to think of a way to keep your child’s death from being in vain,” Caroline says. “I needed her to not just be another overdose. I felt so compelled to figure out a way to keep her memory out there and hopefully prevent what happened to her from happening to someone else’s family. And, with Kaitlyn’s House, I can’t think of a better way to honor her.”