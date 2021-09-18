CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jamestown, NC

Northern wins big over Ragsdale, 49-8

By GREER SMITH ENTERPRISE SPORTS WRITER
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tc2cr_0c03t0os00

JAMESTOWN — Jack Mercer passed for five touchdowns and Terrell Timmons Jr. returned two punts for scores as Northern Guilford defeated Ragsdale 49-8 in the Metro 4A Conference opener for both schools at Kenneth T. Miller Stadium.

With the Nighthawks (4-0) unable to run the ball, Mercer completed 15 of 31 passes with one interception for 241 yards and two scores to Manny Elliott and one each to Jordan McInnis, Timmons and Zion Crawford.

Devin Hackstall, who made his first start at quarterback because Deshawn Curler was injured, connected with Mason Harris on a 80-yard pass late in the fourth quarter, on the first play after Timmons second punt return for touchdown, a 55-yarder that ended Northern’s scoring with about 11 minutes remaining.

Heckstall completed 11 of 22 passes for 187yards with two interceptions as the Tigers dropped to 1-3.

Timmons’s first touchdown return was 66 yards as part of a wild last four minutes of the second quarter in which the Nighthawks essentially put the game away with three scores that turned a 13-0 lead into a 36-0 at halftime cushion.

The flurry followed Ragsdale’s second drive deep into Northern territory on the strength of Heckstall’s passing. The Tigers reached the Nighthawk 19 but a four-yard pass and three incompletions ended the threat.

After a 2-yard loss, Mercer threw a 83-yard pass to Elliott streaking down the sidelined in front of the Northern bench with 3:48 left in the second half. After Ragsdale failed to pick up a first down on its next possession, Timmons cut through the Tigers coverage for his 66-yard score.

Northern showed no mercy after that, going with an onside kick that it recovered just on Ragsdale’s side of the 50. A penalty in the second play of the possession pushed the Nighthawks back to their 28. They quickly recovered, covering the 72 yards in plays of 20. 13, 28 and 11 yards, the last one the scoring play to Crawford.

LeQuan Robinson intercepted Heckstall in the middle of the third quarter and returned the ball to the Ragsdale 14. A holding penalty on the next play wiped out a touchdown but Mercer connected on a 19-yard pass to Eliiott three plays later and with 6:12 remaining in third, increasing the margin to 43-0 and prompting a continuous running clock for the rest of the game.

Mercer threw a 13-yard pass to Jordan McInnis for the Nighthawks first second and a 3-yard pass to Timmons made it 13-0 with 47 seconds left in the first quarter.

Ragsdale plays host to Page on Friday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

At least 3 dead after Amtrak passenger train derails in Montana -AP

Sept 25 (Reuters) - At least three people died on Saturday after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in north central Montana, according to an Associated Press report. The report cited the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, which said the three deaths were among multiple casualties. The Empire Builder train, which runs...
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

Canadians, Chinese executive return home in prisoner swap

TORONTO (AP) — China, the U.S. and Canada completed a high-stakes prisoner swap with joyous homecomings for two Canadians held by China and for an executive of Chinese global communications giant Huawei Technologies charged with fraud, potentially bringing closure to a 3-year feud that embroiled the three countries. Canadian Prime...
POLITICS
The Hill

Where election review efforts stand across the US

The controversial forensic audit of the 2020 election in Arizona's largest county may be over, but it has already inspired a number of copycat efforts in other states. The months-long election audit in Maricopa County reaffirmed President Biden ’s win, and even expanded his margin of victory over former President Trump by about 360 votes, according to a report released Friday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jamestown, NC
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nighthawks#Tigers#Eliiott
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Witness: Taliban hang dead body in Afghan city’s main square

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – The Taliban hanged a dead body from a crane in the main square of Herat in western Afghanistan, a witness said Saturday, in a gruesome display that signaled a return to the Taliban’s brutal ways. Wazir Ahmad Seddiqi, who runs a pharmacy on the side of...
WORLD
High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
4K+
Followers
240
Post
625K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

Comments / 0

Community Policy