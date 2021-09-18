EXID's Junghwa makes her major broadcasting station drama debut as the secret mistress of a chaebol's son on SBS's 'One, The Woman'
EXID's Junghwa recently made her debut in a major broadcasting station drama series through the new SBS's Fri-Sat drama, 'One, the Woman'. On the September 17 broadcast of the new SBS drama 'One, the Woman', Hanjoo Group's chaebol son Han Sung Hoon (played by Song Won Suk) met up with his mistress Park So Yi (played by Junghwa). Han Sung Hoon is the second son of the Hanjoo Group's CEO, and is in a loveless marriage with Kang Mi Na (played by Honey Lee). Park So Yi, a famous announcer, is the longtime secret lover of Han Sung Hoon.www.allkpop.com
