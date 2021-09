(CBS) – After 18 months, Broadway shows are returning to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. On CBSN Denver, we talked to John Ekeberg, the Executive Director of DCPA’s Broadway and Cabaret. “I don’t know how to describe how excited I am. It has obviously been way too long, so the fact we are now rapidly approaching being able to invite guests back to our theaters is incredibly exciting.” The first show returning is “The Improvised Shakespeare Company,” which also happens to be the show that was playing in March of 2020 when the pandemic started. That opens Oct. 6 at...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO