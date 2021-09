When the stock market stumbled earlier this week, you may have been spooked, and understandably so. The market dip, which was attributed to investors' concerns about the high debt levels of one of China's largest real estate developers, was hard to stomach given the resilient bull market we've seen over the past year, with the S&P 500 up 100% last month compared to its March 2020 pandemic low.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO