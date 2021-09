Crossovers can sometimes be unexpected and also a bit strange. Sometimes, they could be one of the most exciting things to happen whether it is in entertainment or sports or anything else. Crossovers in sports have been seen in many ways. A classic crossover was the 1996 film Space Jam, seeing Michael Jordan partner with Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes. On Friday, September 10th, basketball fans could’ve seen another crossover for basketball. On Friday Night Smackdown (a product of World Wrestling Entertainment), the show came from Madison Square Garden. In a tag-team wrestling match, one of the bad guys brought out Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The New York crowd immediately erupted in boos as the memories of the New York Knicks’ first-round exit at the hands of Trae Young and the Hawks came flooding back. Young also got involved in the match, which resulted in him being ejected from ringside, with the New York crowd cheering. This is not the first time that the NBA has seen a crossover or appearance with a wrestling company.

WWE ・ 9 DAYS AGO