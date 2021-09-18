CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spearfish, SD

Spearfish roundabout features huge stainless steel sculpture

By ALEX PORTAL Black Hills Pioneer
Rapid City Journal
 7 days ago

SPEARFISH, S.D. (AP) — As the work on the Jackson Boulevard improvement project comes to a close, one major finishing touch was added to the roundabout at the intersection at Jackson Boulevard and Ames Street. “I feel real fortunate because I always get to put the frosting on the cake,”...

rapidcityjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEVN

“The Hive” officially introduced to the city of Spearfish

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in Spearfish Wednesday evening to officially unveil and dedicate the town’s newest sculpture, which now serves as a gateway to the Black Hills State University campus. “The Hive” sculpture was created by legendary South Dakota artist Dale Lamphere and represents...
SPEARFISH, SD
SolidSmack

The Stainless Steel Memobottle Gives the Square Bottle a Fresh Look

While no one can deny the convenience of the common water bottle, most designs aren’t exactly bag-friendly. Think about it: most water bottles are round – which goes against the geometry of almost everything inside your bag. How about having a water bottle that’s square?. That’s the idea behind the...
homecrux.com

SimpleReal Introduces First Collapsible Stainless Steel Cookware for Camping

Camping and hiking are always fun but if you are planning to go off-road you might not find eateries everywhere. The safer plan would be to carry your own containers and food items. But carrying groceries to camping poses a whole different set of challenges. It is really tiring to carry those heavy steel utensils while trekking. Moreover, it becomes difficult for you to accommodate cookware in your backpacks. This is where SimpleReal comes in with the introduction of the first collapsible stainless steel cookware ever.
cattime.com

The Best Stainless Steel Cat Water Fountains

We all want our cats to be happy and healthy, which is why we try to ensure that their drinking water is always fresh. The easiest way to do that is with a stainless steel cat water fountain. This simple device keeps water moving to slow the growth of nasty bacteria that would otherwise threaten the health of our cats. It's clearly a powerful product, so we decided to find the best of the best. In our search, we considered four important questions: Is it effective at keeping water fresh? Is it low-noise to help our nervous kitties relax while they drink? Is it easy to clean and maintain? Is the price fair? The fountain that bubbled to the top was the option from ORSDA, which proved super easy to clean and came at the right price. We also loved how quiet it was while operating, so our timid cats felt at ease. But if you want a really affordable option, we recommend the fountain from Wonder Creature. With three filters, a splash mat, and even some cleaning brushes, this option offered the best bang for our buck. There's a lot to consider, so read on for more of our in-depth reviews.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spearfish, SD
Spearfish, SD
Entertainment
Black Hills Pioneer

Autumn Fest falls into Spearfish

SPEARFISH — With the cool, crisp autumn air approaching, and the leaves in Spearfish Canyon starting to burst into their vibrant fall colors, the Spearfish Downtown Business Association invites the community to celebrate all things autumn at Spearfish Autumn Fest Saturday. “It’s always a cool event and people always really...
SPEARFISH, SD
Rapid City Journal

Look up: Spearfish Canyon a cascade of color

Now it’s time to peer up into the highest points of Spearfish Canyon's rim and cliffs for a cascade of color. Spearfish Canyon is currently showing its fall colors at 65%, according to information provided by the Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce. The higher elevation leaf color changes are most...
SPEARFISH, SD
yourcentralvalley.com

Fall into autumn with these festive, cozy products

Fall is the perfect time to spruce things up with seasonal drink ideas, cozy scents, and dreamy wellness products. Check out the festive things below for a fabulous fall. Price: 25-ounce bag $35.00 ($1.40 / Ounce) Start your morning off right with Don Pablo Coffee’s bourbon-infused roast. Crafted in small...
SHOPPING
Only In Northern California

This Waterfront Lodge On Lake Shasta In Northern California Exudes Old World Charm

The largest reservoir in California, Lake Shasta offers pure bliss in the form of crystal blue waters and lush forest surroundings. Consisting of 30,000 acres and 370 miles of shoreline, there’s definitely plenty of space to stretch out and explore at this beloved lake! A stay at Tsasdi Resort, a stunning waterfront lodge, makes for […] The post This Waterfront Lodge On Lake Shasta In Northern California Exudes Old World Charm appeared first on Only In Your State.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roundabout#Stainless Steel#S D#Ap#Black Hills Pioneer
visitspearfish.com

Historic Homes in Spearfish

People from far and wide have called Spearfish home and that trend didn’t just begin a couple years or even a couple decades ago! Take look who’s claimed their home here back as far as the late 1800’s. This is intended to be a list of the properties in Spearfish, SD on the National Register of Historic Places. Authorized under the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, the National Register is part of a national program to coordinate and support public and private efforts to identify, evaluate and protect our historic and archeological resources. These resources contribute to an understanding of the historical and cultural foundations of the nation.
LIFESTYLE
Black Hills Pioneer

Spearfish native promoted to colonel

SPEARFISH — BHSU graduate and Spearfish native, Stacy L (Trezona) Goodman was promoted to colonel in the United States Army Reserve Sept. 11 in a ceremony hosted by her husband, U.S. Army Col. (retired) Matthew Goodman. The new rank was attached by her mother, Kathy Standen, and her grandmother Marilyn Rosenau, both lifetime Spearfish residents.
SPEARFISH, SD
Rapid City Journal

Storybook Island receives $50,000 for all-abilities playground

Children of all abilities will have a new playground to explore next summer at Storybook Island. The children’s theme park received a $50,000 grant to purchase its first all-abilities playground equipment. Six pieces of playground equipment will be installed by the time Storybook Island opens for its summer 2002 season....
RAPID CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
World War II
Rapid City Journal

Rapid City landfill to accept tires free of charge next week

The Rapid City Landfill will be accepting tires free of charge next week. Tire Disposal Week is scheduled from Monday through Saturday, October 2. In October 2018, the last time the city held a tire disposal event, more than 341 tons — or approximately 28,000 tires — were brought to the landfill during a week-long event.
RAPID CITY, SD
Rapid City Journal

Fishing Line, Sept. 22

The arrival of the autumn season on Wednesday typically signals an improvement in area fishing prospects. Most years, perhaps, but not so much so in 2021 as Mother Nature continues to whip up periods of hot weather keeping water temps on the warm side and fishing activity on the slow, a pattern that will continue for the next week or so.
RAPID CITY, SD
Rapid City Journal

1 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $925,000

Listed by Suzanne White, 605-390-0137, Keller Williams Realty. So many possibilities here! Zoned mostly Highway Service District and part Agricultural. Drink in the view of 13+ acres, a peaceful valley, and the beautiful Black Hills. This property features a guest house/cottage, 2 barns, and lots of potential. Guest house has electric cove heat and luxury vinyl plank, features lofted bedroom, kitchen, bathroom, and living room. Built with square log timbers. Could work as an income-producing vacation rental. Log-sided 48x26 ft horse stable has 3 stalls with Dutch doors to pens and paneled pasture. 34x26 ft barn could have 2 additional stalls. Both have electric, concrete floors, tac room, and loft for hay or other storage. Horse pens include automatic waterers that are heated. Easy highway access to Rapid City and the Southern Hills. Underground electric & water in pasture. Buyer & Buyer's agent to verify all MLS information and measurements.
RAPID CITY, SD
Rapid City Journal

More Hideaway Hills homes may be at risk, geoscientist says

A geoscientist believes 30 additional Hideaway Hills homes and Interstate 90 are at high and moderate risk from an abandoned gypsum mine beneath the surface. The Fitzgerald Law Firm released the report on a second phase of geophysical testing in the Black Hawk neighborhood where a sinkhole that opened April 27, 2020, exposed the mine and forced 40 people to evacuate from 15 homes.
BLACK HAWK, SD
Rapid City Journal

Playhouse receives $10K grant to update theater

The Black Hills Playhouse has received a $10,000 grant from the Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission’s Outside of Deadwood Grant. The Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission offers a variety of grant programs for organizations, individuals, and local governments within Deadwood city limits and throughout South Dakota. The grant will benefit the Playhouse's...
DEADWOOD, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy