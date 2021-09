The crisp fall morning air and the beautiful colors of the season will add to the already wonderful experience of the day. The naturalist will be leading the ride and discussing some of the unique history of Glendalough, as well as discussing some of the natural wonders of the fall with you. So, come enjoy the beautiful autumn scenery with the naturalist via bicycle. -Please bring a helmet to wear, water bottle, and dress for the weather. Cameras or other items are welcome as well for your own use along the way. -Bikes are available for rent at the park if needed. ***ALL PROGRAMS: Masks are encouraged for unvaccinated visitors. Children must be accompanied by an adult. All programs are held outside and cancelled if inclement weather.

