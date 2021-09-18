Where Was Netflix’s The Stronghold Filmed?

How do you measure true star power in an entertainment market that's heavily driven by intellectual property and popular brands? Well, what if an actor's face is enough to get people to check out a movie they've probably never heard of, in spite of bad reviews? If that's the definition, then congratulations are in order to Liam Neeson, whose 2021 flop The Marksman is burning up the charts over on Netflix this week, sitting at #7 in the U.S. down from #6 earlier in the week, in spite of having made only about $22 million when it was in theaters back in January.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO