CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Where Was Netflix’s The Stronghold Filmed?

By Arka Mukhopadhyay
thecinemaholic.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘The Stronghold’ (originally titled ‘BAC Nord’) packs a solid sucker punch of an action thriller, complete with gunfights, chases, and complex characters. Filmmaker Cédric Jimenez gives his twist to the genre, and the second half of the movie veers off towards existential territory. The partially true story, set in the Mediterranean city of Marseilles, revolves around a small-time cop team that blurs the distinction between right and wrong.

thecinemaholic.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Netflix's Nightbooks Reveals First 3 Minutes of The Horror Family Film

One of the most highly-anticipated movies coming to Netflx this month is the Sam Raimi-produced Nightbooks, the film adaptation of J.A. White's 2018 novel about kids who have to feed a fiendish witch's lust for scary stories. Directed by David Yarovesky, with a script from Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis,...
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s New Action Movie Is The #1 Film On The Platform

In shocking news that you’d never have seen coming in a million years, Netflix’s hot new action movie has managed to grab the number one spot on the most-watched list just 24 hours of premiering. We are of course lying with that opening statement, and it’s become par for the course to see the streaming service’s latest splashy offering draw in a huge audience on day one; the real question is how long Kate can stay there.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cédric Jimenez
Person
Paul Cézanne
theboxhouston.com

Idris Elba To Return In Netflix’s ‘Luther’ Feature Film

He’s back. Idris Elba aka Stringer Bell will be reprising his role as the titular character in Netflix’s forthcoming Luther feature film. The renowned British actor has portrayed the brooding and enigmatic but effective DCI John Luther in fives series (aka “seasons” across the pond) for BBC. The critically acclaimed psychological crime drama has been a fan favorite since it premiered in 2010 and its fifth series concluded in late 2019. Rumors of a movie have been floating ever since.
MOVIES
thefocus.news

What does "gaijin" mean in Netflix's revenge film Kate?

People are calling the Netflix movie Kate the new, female John Wick, as fans enjoy the epic action sequences and badass female lead. However, people keep hearing the Japanese term “gaijin” and are wondering exactly what it means. We give you all the details. What is Netflix’s Kate about?. Kate...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Netflix’s ‘The Summit of the Gods’ to Open Fourth Animation Is Film Festival

The fourth edition of the Animation Is Film festival (AIF) returns in-person October 22-24 to the TCL Chinese 6 in Hollywood, and will kick off opening night with the North American premiere of Netflix’s “The Summit of the Gods,” the breathtaking French 2D feature from director Patrick Imbert (“The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales”), who will do an in-person Q&A. “The Summit of the Gods” (opening November 24 in select theaters and streaming November 30) is adapted from the popular manga and concerns a Japanese adventure photographer and mountain climber obsessed with finding a legendary climber obsessed with scaling Mount...
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Is Netflix’s Je Suis Karl Based on a True Story?

Through ‘Je Suis Karl,’ director Christian Schwochow (‘The Crown‘) tackles a political conflict that is deeply significant in today’s day and age. The German drama film revolves around Maxi, a bomb blast survivor who meets Karl, the leader of a far-right political group intent on promoting anti-immigrant and anti-Islamic sentiments.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Principal Photography#Stronghold#Marseille#The Provence Studios#Backlots
thecinemaholic.com

Netflix’s Je Suis Karl Ending, Explained

‘Je Suis Karl’ is a German drama film directed by Christian Schwochow (‘The Crown‘) that canvases political extremism in Europe. It examines the role the younger generation plays in the propagation of far-right ideas and the appeal these ideas hold in the first place. The story follows Maxi, a young girl who survives a bombing attack but loses her mother and brothers to the act of terrorism.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Where Was Birds of Paradise Filmed?

‘Birds of Paradise’ is a drama film by Amazon Studios that follows the journey of two dancers at an elite French ballet academy as they compete for the institution’s highest award— a contract to join the Opéra national de Paris. Through their struggles, they form a deeper connection with each other, which is put to the test when they find themselves competing for the same opportunity.
MOVIES
Variety

Rome MIA Market Recruits ‘Avengers’ Director Joe Russo as Keynote For Upcoming Edition, Packed With New Film, TV and Docs

Rome’s growing MIA market, dedicated to international TV series, feature films and documentaries, has secured a rich roster of fresh international product in various stages and announced a clutch of prominent U.S. and European execs set to make the trek for the mostly in-person Oct. 13-17 event. While companies such as ITV Studios, Banijay and Fremantle are either bowing out or reducing their presence at the Oct. 11-14 Mipcom market in Cannes — and the AFM has gone entirely online — MIA (the acronym stands for Mercato Internazionale Audiovisivo, or International Audiovisual Market) seems to be succeeding in luring a robust group of...
MOVIES
New York Post

Netflix’s ‘Attack of the Hollywood Clichés’ slaps at tired film tropes

The Guy Gets the Girl. The Spit Take. The Meet-Cute. Movie clichés are very easy to spot. Not just to film lovers, but even to the untrained eye. Rob Lowe is hosting a new special for Netflix, titled “Attack of the Hollywood Clichés,” in which he and some famous friends will discuss those tired tropes — and many more — that are seen in movies across all genres.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
Variety

‘Emily in Paris’ Season 2 Sets Release Date on Netflix

Dust off your berets, “Emily in Paris” lovers: The escapist rom-com sensation will return to Netflix on Dec. 22, the streamer announced Saturday at its Tudum virtual fan event. “Emily in Paris” follows Emily (Lily Collins), an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, who unexpectedly lands a job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company. She is tasked with revamping their social media strategy and providing an American perspective on things. There, in the City of Lights, she embarks on a new life in Paris is filled with adventures and challenges, as she juggles winning over her...
TV SERIES
Variety

French Helmer Claire Simon Goes from Duras to the Female Body for Next Film (EXCLUSIVE)

French director Claire Simon is putting the spotlight for her next documentary on the steps of life from birth to death for the bodies of women. Simon, who was at the San Sebastian Film Festival with her latest film “I Want to Talk About Duras,” starts shooting this week at the Paris public hospital, Hopital Tenon, in the city’s 20th Arrondissement. With “This Body of Women” (the literal English translation of the title) she plans to trace all of the female health cycles from birth to death. “I’m doing a documentary about women’s bodies in a hospital in Paris. It’s all the [medical...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Behind Addison Rae’s Multimillion-Dollar Netflix Film Deal

Months before the August 27 premiere of Netflix’s Addison Rae–starring teen comedy He’s All That, the TikTok star’s team had already begun talks about a larger partnership with the streamer. The multipicture deal unveiled Sept. 8 will see the actress make more than triple her He’s All That salary, which one source puts in the low-six-figure range, for each of the films created as part of her multimillion-dollar pact with Netflix. He’s All That stars Rae and Cobra Kai actor Tanner Buchanan, with appearances from She’s All That castmembers Rachael Leigh Cook and Matthew Lillard. Since its debut to mixed reviews, the...
MOVIES
ComicBook

One of Liam Neeson's Worst Action Films Is Currently Dominating on Netflix

How do you measure true star power in an entertainment market that's heavily driven by intellectual property and popular brands? Well, what if an actor's face is enough to get people to check out a movie they've probably never heard of, in spite of bad reviews? If that's the definition, then congratulations are in order to Liam Neeson, whose 2021 flop The Marksman is burning up the charts over on Netflix this week, sitting at #7 in the U.S. down from #6 earlier in the week, in spite of having made only about $22 million when it was in theaters back in January.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Where Was Copshop Filmed?

With Joe Carnahan in the director’s seat, ‘Copshop’ is a spectacular and frequently hilarious action thriller movie that leaves no stone (read car) unturned to engage genre fans. The cat-and-mouse chase story revolves around con artist Teddy Murretto, who attempts a daring escape from notorious hitman Bob Viddick through a bleak Nevada desert. After some solid stunts, he comes to realize that the pullback may be more complicated than he thought.
MOVIES
dbknews.com

Netflix dropped a bunch of film trailers. Here’s what to expect.

Back in March of 2021, Netflix promised a bold idea: to release one movie a week for the rest of 2021. By the looks of it, they’ve honored that promise. About three weeks ago, Netflix started to drop trailers. A lot of trailers. Movies, shows, documentaries, practically any content possible to make got a trailer, spanning genres all across the board. They weren’t just small indie movies either — these are huge blockbusters with A-list casts, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Idris Elba and Dwayne Johnson. With so many options, let’s take a look at some of the movie trailers that stood out.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy