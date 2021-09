It’s surprising to know that French director Cédric Jimenez’s The Stronghold (BAC Nord) premiered in the Out of Competition section at Cannes 2021. It is not the kind of film that you would find at the renowned festival’s amazing lineup. However, a premiere back home before heading to Netflix (its rightful home) doesn’t really feel like a far-fetched idea now. While there are chances that the french language film would get lost in the wayward and ever-expanding catalog of the streaming giants, there’s also a major chance that this just might be the slipper hit that will emerge from the genre-friendly algorithm that Netflix is now famously known for.

