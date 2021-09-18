CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Friday Night Fever

By Freddie Bourne Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yV0pt_0c03mwAW00

ROMP Fest continued to be in full force on Friday night, entertaining the crowd and rocking the socks off at Yellow Creek Park.

Chris Joslin, executive director of the festival and Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, has been pleased with how the festival has turned out thus far.

“Everything has been going great,” Joslin said. “We’re off to a good start. Started at the late night stage on Wednesday, full night of music from 4 p.m. to midnight and rocked the late stage until 2 a.m. It was great. Really good spirit, good attendance. Everybody just seems to really (enjoy it) and we haven’t had any hiccups.

“Everybody seems to really be diggin’ it. It’s exactly what we’re trying to accomplish.”

The music kicked off on the main stage beginning at 2 p.m. The lineup included Blue Highway, The Price Sisters, Balsam Range, Tommy Emmanuel, Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange), and Sam Bush. Full Cord Bluegrass and Hot Brown Smackdown kept the groove going at the Jagoe Homes After Party Stage at midnight.

“As far as on the main stage, we try to put it together in a manner that, regardless of where your real interests lie, with regard to bluegrass and acoustic roots music — there really is something for everybody,” Joslin said. “We’ve got some hardcore, great bluegrass starting on the main stage...”

Joslin especially was excited to have Emmanuel play, “arguably, one of the best guitar players on planet Earth, and that’s not hyperbole…”

Blue Highway, the Grammy-nominated band and the recipient of 28 International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) awards, opened up the show.

“I think this is the first time Blue Highway’s played this festival, if I’m not mistaken,” said Jason Burleson, banjo, guitar, and mandolin player. “A bunch of our favorites are here. ..It’s going to be a good time.”

Trevor Holder, banjo player, and Conner Steven Vlietstra, guitar player, both musicians for The Price Sisters, were part of the second act to grace the stage.

Holder felt honored to be part of a talented list of artists.

“I’m feeling pretty good,” Holder said. “I noticed there’s a lot of great bands playing today and it’s nice to play at a festival with bands like that.”

Burleson and Vlietstra relish the connection with the crowd and the other musicians on stage to keep them motivated to bring their A-game.

“The main thing is just the audience feedback,” Burleson said. “You get energy from the audience and you just want to play better and please the audience.”

“I definitely like when we start to get into (a song) that people get comfortable with getting loose and yelling at each other,” Vlietstra joked. “I’m always yelling at (Holder) on stage.”

Despite being a decorated and established musician, Burleson still gets anxious performing from time to time.

“When there’s a bunch of people that I know that are in the audience like friends or really good musicians that are standing there watching you,” Burleson said. “They’re not critiquing you, but still, you don’t want to go up there and screw up in front of your heroes. If it’s 10,000 strangers, I don’t get nervous. But if it’s four or five of my good buddies … then that makes me nervous.”

While entertaining the crowd is part of their job, the musicians hope to showcase their vulnerability.

“You get up there and play what you feel,” Burleson said. “That’s what music should do to the listener and the artist. You’re expressing something and hopefully they’re feeling something coming from it. That’s what music should do.”

ROMP will conclude on Saturday with the festivities beginning at noon.

Despite the shift of moving the festival from June to September, Joslin is just proud to be able to give people what they want.

“I think, overwhelmingly, the consensus is we’re just glad that live music is back,” Joslin said. “A lot of people I’ve talked to — artists, vendors, and production folks have said that this is the first time (they have) done a large-scale event like this since COVID started. So I think people are eager to come back and the idea that we’re doing it in a safe manner and have some protocols in place that seem reasonable, but still significant, gives people the confidence and … making a joyful noise with live music again.”

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

Why September 24, 1991 Was the Best Day in Music History

(Originally published in 2016, we’ve updated this ode to the best record store release day ever for its 30th anniversary.) Vinyl is dead. Metallica has just gone mainstream. Pearl Jam is “that band that used to be Mother Love Bone” and playing for 200 people at a dive bar in my college town. And I am a week removed from lining up at midnight to buy Use Your Illusion I and II, the two new Guns ‘n Roses albums that are supposed to shape the rest of the music year.
MUSIC
GOBankingRates

The Bestselling Albums of All Time

Music defines certain time periods — but some albums live on longer than others. The bestselling albums of all time might've debuted 20, 30 or 40 years ago, but they're still significant today....
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Emmanuel
Person
Sam Bush
Rolling Stone

The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time

In 2004, Rolling Stone published its list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. It’s one of the most widely read stories in our history, viewed hundreds of millions of times on this site. But a lot has changed since 2004; back then the iPod was relatively new, and Billie Eilish was three years old. So we’ve decided to give the list a total reboot. To create the new version of the RS 500 we convened a poll of more than 250 artists, musicians, and producers — from Angelique Kidjo to Zedd, Sam Smith to Megan Thee Stallion, M. Ward to Bill Ward — as well as figures from the music industry and leading critics and journalists. They each sent in a ranked list of their top 50 songs, and we tabulated the results.
MUSIC
KPEL 96.5

10 Reasons to Celebrate Johnny Cash’s Legend

JR Cash was born in Kingsland, Ark., on Feb. 26, 1932, as the fourth of seven children to Ray and Carrie Cash; it wasn't until he signed with Sun Records in 1955 that he adopted the stage name of Johnny Cash. Now, more than six decades later, Cash is nothing less than a national treasure and an absolute legend in not just the country genre but music as a whole.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#Acoustic Music#Night Fever#Romp Fest#Ibma#Covid
Variety

Bruce Springsteen to Release Legendary 1979 ‘No Nukes’ Concert Film and Album

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s set during the 1979 all-star “No Nukes” concerts at New York’s Madison Square Garden is legendary, but only one song from it had been released — until November of this year, when Sony Music Entertainment’s Premium Content Division in partnership with Sony Pictures Home Entertainment will release “The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts.” The film features ten never-before released Springsteen performances from the concerts, and full footage of the band’s entire setlist for the first time. Edited by longtime Springsteen collaborator Thom Zimny from the original 16mm film alongside remixed audio from Bob Clearmountain, the...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
1029thebuzz.com

The Rolling Stones: Back On The Road

The Rolling Stones are finally back on the road!!! The band officially kicks off the 13-date tour on Sunday night (September 26th) in St. Louis, Missouri at St. Louis' Dome at America’s Center, and wraps things up on November 20th at Austin's Circuit of the Americas. The Stones are touring...
MUSIC
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

The Circle of Life continues to turn

It was the second-worst week of my life. I said good-bye to my relatives in Buffalo after saying my final farewell to my Dad and flew back to Nashville, where I collected my truck from my brother’s house and drove home in a steady rain to the place I have called home for 55 years now — Owensboro.
OWENSBORO, KY
dailyeasternnews.com

Up All Night at Doudna Friday night

A nearly spontaneous performance of the arts and literature called the Up All Night Performance Festival will take place Saturday night in the Globe Studio in Doudna at 7:30 p.m. According to the description on Doudna’s website, the event is “a night of student-created performance. Past performances have included songs,...
PERFORMING ARTS
knopnews2.com

Hops for Hope Friday night

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Pals Brewing Company (4520 S. Buffalo Bill Avenue, North Platte) and North Platte’s Bridge of Hope Advocacy Center are teaming up for a fun night of Hops and Hope “Oktoberfest,” on Friday out at Pals from 6-9 pm. Get tickets now to support the advocacy...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
2K+
Followers
271
Post
396K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy