Friday Night Fever

ROMP Fest continued to be in full force on Friday night, entertaining the crowd and rocking the socks off at Yellow Creek Park.

Chris Joslin, executive director of the festival and Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, has been pleased with how the festival has turned out thus far.

“Everything has been going great,” Joslin said. “We’re off to a good start. Started at the late night stage on Wednesday, full night of music from 4 p.m. to midnight and rocked the late stage until 2 a.m. It was great. Really good spirit, good attendance. Everybody just seems to really (enjoy it) and we haven’t had any hiccups.

“Everybody seems to really be diggin’ it. It’s exactly what we’re trying to accomplish.”

The music kicked off on the main stage beginning at 2 p.m. The lineup included Blue Highway, The Price Sisters, Balsam Range, Tommy Emmanuel, Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange), and Sam Bush. Full Cord Bluegrass and Hot Brown Smackdown kept the groove going at the Jagoe Homes After Party Stage at midnight.

“As far as on the main stage, we try to put it together in a manner that, regardless of where your real interests lie, with regard to bluegrass and acoustic roots music — there really is something for everybody,” Joslin said. “We’ve got some hardcore, great bluegrass starting on the main stage...”

Joslin especially was excited to have Emmanuel play, “arguably, one of the best guitar players on planet Earth, and that’s not hyperbole…”

Blue Highway, the Grammy-nominated band and the recipient of 28 International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) awards, opened up the show.

“I think this is the first time Blue Highway’s played this festival, if I’m not mistaken,” said Jason Burleson, banjo, guitar, and mandolin player. “A bunch of our favorites are here. ..It’s going to be a good time.”

Trevor Holder, banjo player, and Conner Steven Vlietstra, guitar player, both musicians for The Price Sisters, were part of the second act to grace the stage.

Holder felt honored to be part of a talented list of artists.

“I’m feeling pretty good,” Holder said. “I noticed there’s a lot of great bands playing today and it’s nice to play at a festival with bands like that.”

Burleson and Vlietstra relish the connection with the crowd and the other musicians on stage to keep them motivated to bring their A-game.

“The main thing is just the audience feedback,” Burleson said. “You get energy from the audience and you just want to play better and please the audience.”

“I definitely like when we start to get into (a song) that people get comfortable with getting loose and yelling at each other,” Vlietstra joked. “I’m always yelling at (Holder) on stage.”

Despite being a decorated and established musician, Burleson still gets anxious performing from time to time.

“When there’s a bunch of people that I know that are in the audience like friends or really good musicians that are standing there watching you,” Burleson said. “They’re not critiquing you, but still, you don’t want to go up there and screw up in front of your heroes. If it’s 10,000 strangers, I don’t get nervous. But if it’s four or five of my good buddies … then that makes me nervous.”

While entertaining the crowd is part of their job, the musicians hope to showcase their vulnerability.

“You get up there and play what you feel,” Burleson said. “That’s what music should do to the listener and the artist. You’re expressing something and hopefully they’re feeling something coming from it. That’s what music should do.”

ROMP will conclude on Saturday with the festivities beginning at noon.

Despite the shift of moving the festival from June to September, Joslin is just proud to be able to give people what they want.

“I think, overwhelmingly, the consensus is we’re just glad that live music is back,” Joslin said. “A lot of people I’ve talked to — artists, vendors, and production folks have said that this is the first time (they have) done a large-scale event like this since COVID started. So I think people are eager to come back and the idea that we’re doing it in a safe manner and have some protocols in place that seem reasonable, but still significant, gives people the confidence and … making a joyful noise with live music again.”