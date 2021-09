It was a challenging beginning to the start of the season for the NMU Volleyball team, starting 3-5 in the non-conference after playing in two competitive tournaments. Five losses seem like a lot for the defending GLIAC champs for a team that didn’t come up short very often in the spring. One would think that if you didn’t factor in the different types of adversity that this team has had to persevere thus far. Senior libero Alli Yacko broke her collarbone in the preseason and is out for the year, junior setter Lauren Van Remortel hurt her ankle in the first tournament and missed the second one in Indianapolis.

