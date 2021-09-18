County's COVID-19 cases still increasing

New cases of COVID-19 continue to be very high in the district with nearly 20 additional COVID-19-related deaths since last week, according to Green River District Health Department.

Between Sept. 10-16, GRDHD reported 1,606 new COVID-19 cases in the seven-county region, up from the previous week of Sept. 2-9 at 1,368 cases.

The new seven-day average for new cases per day in the region is 230.

In Daviess County, 680 new cases were reported Friday between Sept. 10-16. The previous week showed 571 new cases between Sept. 2-9.

The vaccination rate for the entire population of Daviess County, however, has risen from 52.21% to 53.32% reported Friday.

According to the Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard, 40% of individuals in Daviess County between the ages of 12 and 17 are vaccinated, 66% of individuals between the ages of 18 and 65 and 84.35% of individuals ages 65 and older.

Overall, Daviess County sits nearly on par with the state rate of vaccinated individuals at 59% of the entire population.

Currently there have been 226 COVID-19 related deaths in the county throughout the pandemic and 485 in the entire district.

“We are seeing the highest incidence rates of COVID-19 we have ever seen,” said Clay Horton, GRDHD public health director. “The best way to protect yourself and those you love is to get vaccinated against COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccines are safe and highly effective.”

Local hospitals are also continuing to see increased numbers of COVID-19 patients.

Owensboro Health reported a total number of 73 COVID-19 patients throughout its three facilities Thursday evening in Owensboro, Greenville and Leitchfield. 24 of those patients are in critical care.

OH Regional Hospital is housing 57 of those patients, alone, 18 in critical care and 13 intubated.

OH announced its highest ever number of COVID-19 patients Monday night at 80 total throughout its facilities.

The highest number of patients at OHRH remains at 59 reported in early September.

“Coronavirus cases continue to surge in our communities,” the health system stated Thursday evening.

GRDHD continues to recommend vaccination, masking, frequent hand washing and social distancing to combat spread of the virus.

