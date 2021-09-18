Helping Hands

Erhin Midkiff of Owensboro directs one of the attendees at the front gate of Yellow Creek Park on the third day of ROMP Fest on Friday. Freddie Bourne | Messenger-Inquirer

While ROMP Fest attendees were en route to Yellow Creek Park on Friday, volunteers were already on site making sure that everyone was ready to have a good time.

Troy Lott, volunteer coordinator for the festival, has been involved since the event took place back at English Park and still looks forward to each new year.

“It’s like a family reunion to us,” Lott said. “We all get along. We remember each other from years back and we have a good time together.”

Lott has worked the festival circuit before and wanted to bring what he learned to create a positive atmosphere for the volunteers and the attendees.

“ROMP is special,” Lott said. “When I first got involved with ROMP, I used to work at festivals years ago and I kind of fostered that into here when I was getting volunteers to make it feel fresh and welcoming. ...I listen to what my volunteers ideas are and I try to incorporate that for the next year.”

Volunteers participate in many moving parts of the festival, with 10 different stations — ranging from parking assistants, working the front gate, selling merchandise, and transporting ice and water.

Ehrin Midkiff of Owensboro returned for her third year volunteering by greeting people at the entrance to the park.

“We love it,” Midkiff said. “We love the people that come, nice people. Great environment. Our front gate crew has been the same for years.”

Lois Warren of Owensboro is attending her first ROMP Fest as a volunteer for VIP parking and already has plans to come back next year.

“I’ve retired and it’s something to do,” Warren said. “It’s something different. It’s kind of like going to the (Kentucky) Derby — we live that close but have never been. I live right here, so why not?”

With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, volunteers have been more keen on safety.

“Our mission is to get you in, get you checked, and of course we’re checking for your vaccinations this year,” Midkiff said. “If you are not (vaccinated), we are checking for a negative (test result) within 72 hours. We’re just getting (people) through so they can have the time of their life.”

There is still a large number of volunteers helping out this year despite a smaller group than usual.

“We usually have around 200,” Lott said. “This year is a little different because of COVID and (it’s) a different time of year. So, we have like 100 now.”

But Lott still cherishes all the help that he receives.

“I want them to feel welcomed. I want them to know that they’re important,” Lott said. “And I tell them every day before they leave here after every shift ends is that, ‘I appreciate you being here.’ ‘I appreciate you,’ goes a long way with volunteers.”

Lott said that the volunteer work starts earlier than the week of the event.

“I started in January with the application process online,” Lott said. “Volunteers fill the applications out. We get all of that taken care of and I start scheduling and emailing them back with what their schedules are going to be, where they’re going to be working, and what times they’re gonna be working.”

Volunteers typically work in four-hour shifts: 8 a.m. to noon, noon to 4 p.m., 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and 8 p.m. to midnight.

Though the main attraction is the music, Lott feels that the volunteers that come out every year are the unsung heroes of the festival.

“Without our volunteers, we wouldn’t be here,” Lott said. “Volunteers are a backbone and a heart of any type of event. Because they want to be here, they want to lend a helping hand to make a festival successful. We try our best to treat our volunteers the best that we know how — by welcoming them, working with their schedule, providing them with hydration and nutrition as a little ‘thank you’ for being here, and they give us three-to-four hour shifts and they get to see ROMP. It’s a win-win situation.”