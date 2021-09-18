CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

Guthrie praises HIDTA designation, discusses COVID booster shots

By James Mayse Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 13 days ago
Congressman Brett Guthrie said Friday the federal government is ready to provide money and assistance to the Daviess County, through the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program.

Daviess County was named part of the Appalachia HIDTA region in the spring, and the county’s HIDTA task force of investigators began work earlier this month.

The goal of HIDTA is to provide federal support to law enforcement agencies in the designated counties with coordination, equipment, technology and additional resources to combat drug production and trafficking.

Guthrie, a Bowling Green Republican, was in town Friday to meet with law enforcement and elected officials about the HIDTA designation.

After the closed-door meeting, Guthrie said the federal government will provide up to $19,000 a year in overtime for officers working drug trafficking cases, and will pay travel for investigators who go out of state on cases.

The HIDTA designation was needed, Guthrie said. Local officials stressed traffickers are “moving major amounts of drugs in the community,” he said.

“There’s a lot of pressure on the Owensboro Police Department and Daviess County Sheriff’s Department with drug-related crimes,” Guthrie said.

In addition to funding, HIDTA designation means local and federal officials will coordinate on drug cases, Guthrie said.

Warren County, which is also a HIDTA community, has benefited, Guthrie said.

“They have the resources to put a big dent in what’s going on with the drug problem,” Guthrie said.

Along with HIDTA, the congressman addressed COVID-19 boosters.

Friday afternoon, an advisory committee to the Food and Drug Administration recommended people age 65 and older, and people at high-risk of a serious case of COVID-19 receive a booster COVID vaccination.

Guthrie, who is the ranking GOP member on the House Energy and Commerce Committee Subcommittee on Health, said people who have received vaccinations are highly protected against COVID-19 and the delta variant without a booster.

“If you’re already 80 to 90% (protected), why take a third shot when someone else in the world needs one shot?” Guthrie said.

On Afghan refugees coming to the region, Guthrie said the refugees should be vetted, adding that those who worked with the United States in Afghanistan should be welcomed.

“They want to be an American,” Guthrie said.

Once the refugees have been screened and cleared, “then welcome them to the country they fought for,” Guthrie said.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

