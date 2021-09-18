Cost of Living in Portland, Oregon

Here in Oregon, we have major love for our small towns. While Portland, Salem, and Eugene are all marvelous, there are so many small towns in Oregon that we hold near and dear to our heart. Astoria, Oregon, is one of these superlative little locales — and it seems the rest of the country is catching on to its charms, too! Recently, Esquire named Astoria as one of its Charming American Towns You Haven’t Heard of But Should Visit ASAP, and it truly is one of the best places to escape for a small town vacation in America.

OREGON STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO