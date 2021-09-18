Cost of Living in Portland, Oregon
The City of Roses, Bridge City, Rip City, Stumptown — the collection of quirky nicknames is a perfect match to the offbeat character of the city of Portland, Oregon. A great example of Portland’s eccentricity is that it is home to Mills End Park, which is the world’s smallest park and features only one tree on its 2-foot wide circle of land. The unique culture and vast beauty of Portland make this one of the best places to live on the west coast.www.sfgate.com
Comments / 0