Cost of Living in Portland, Oregon

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Roses, Bridge City, Rip City, Stumptown — the collection of quirky nicknames is a perfect match to the offbeat character of the city of Portland, Oregon. A great example of Portland’s eccentricity is that it is home to Mills End Park, which is the world’s smallest park and features only one tree on its 2-foot wide circle of land. The unique culture and vast beauty of Portland make this one of the best places to live on the west coast.

KGW

New Oregon gun law goes into effect as Portland shootings continue to mount

PORTLAND, Ore. — A new Oregon bill goes into effect Saturday that requires guns to be securely stored when not in use. Senate Bill 554 requires Oregonians to keep guns secured with a trigger or cable lock, in locked container or in a gun room except in specific circumstances. It also allows places like the state capitol, airports, schools and universities to prohibit firearms in buildings.
Portland’s Eastside Distilling Re-Launches Oregon Marionberry Whiskey

Two things they love out in the Pacific Northwest? Locally crafted whiskey and locally-grown berries. Leave it to Portland’s Eastside Distilling to put both those things in one bottle. Now making up part of the brand’s regular portfolio, Oregon Marionberry Whiskey is as sweet as it sounds and also quite smooth.
Channel 6000

Beware of pop-up COVID testing sites in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Michael and Ebony Williams sell t-shirts outside the New Seasons in Northeast Portland. They thought the pop-up COVID testing site on a public sidewalk was suspicious. “They were right by that tree right there, right at the end,” Michael Williams told KOIN 6 News. “I seen...
Portland Readies Itself To Put Its Homeless On Display To The World

It’s one thing when homeless drug addicts spoil virtually every inch of public in major Northwest cities like Portland and Seattle. It’s quite another when politicians decide to INVITE that destruction. Case in point, the Expo Center. It’s the product of decades of work and hundreds of millions of dollars...
This Is the County in the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 41,395,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metropolitan area, which covers parts of Oregon and Washington, a total of 156,539 COVID-19 cases have been reported […]
Ride The Amtrak Through Oregon’s Cascades For Just $29

If you’re looking for a scenic adventure in Oregon, we have one that belongs on your bucket list. The Amtrak Cascades train runs from Vancouver, British Columbia, to Eugene, Oregon, venturing straight through the glorious Cascade Mountains along the way. Hop aboard the Amtrak Cascades from Portland to Eugene for an amazing — and affordable! — tour de force of one of the most resplendent regions in Oregon.
Stats show: ‘Pandemic of the unvaccinated’ hits Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The delta variant has been by far the most dangerous version of the COVID-19 virus Oregon has ever seen. It has smashed records for new cases, filled the state’s hospitals to levels never even imagined before, and killed people at a far faster rate. This latest...
Did the weekend downpour help Oregon's drought?

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Pacific Northwest welcomed some much-needed rain throughout the region this weekend. But was it enough to put a dent in the local drought levels?. Based on the latest look at the US Drought Monitor in Oregon, central Oregon is still at the worst drought level on the spectrum. In western Oregon, the environment is suffering from severe and extreme drought.
Cannabis Legal In Oregon But Not At...

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I've never been a big user of cannabis but after becoming disabled I found it helped with nerves & anxiety as well as increased my appetite and helped me get to sleep at night.
Astoria, Oregon Is Being Called One Of The Best Small Town Vacations In America

Here in Oregon, we have major love for our small towns. While Portland, Salem, and Eugene are all marvelous, there are so many small towns in Oregon that we hold near and dear to our heart. Astoria, Oregon, is one of these superlative little locales — and it seems the rest of the country is catching on to its charms, too! Recently, Esquire named Astoria as one of its Charming American Towns You Haven’t Heard of But Should Visit ASAP, and it truly is one of the best places to escape for a small town vacation in America.
Facebook Live event to host Minneapolis and Portland officers

Share and speak up for justice, law & order... Retired Texas Police Officer Jimmy Meeks has met some interesting police officers in the last year. From his home in Ft. Worth, Texas he has logged over 10,000 miles on his car, traveling across the country, speaking at roll calls in Chicago, Minneapolis, Portland, and Denver, to name just a few.
What Is SOLVE Oregon? The Portland Organization Is Celebrating a Huge Milestone

During the COVID-19 lockdowns, some decided to shift their focus from Tiger King and baking bread, and dedicate more time to the environment. The pandemic inspired many to join grassroots environmental organizations — SOLVE Oregon, for example, has recruited thousands to join its monthly downtown cleanups, which have now being going on for a full year. And at a recent monthly cleanup, the nonprofit eliminated more trash than ever from Portland's city streets in only one day.
