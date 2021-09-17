Goodwin House highlights memory care needs for growing local senior population
Growing older hasn’t improved Dr. Robert Wallace’s memory, and he’s doing something about it. For the last two months, the resident of Alexandria’s Goodwin House Incorporated has participated in StrongerMemory, a memory care program designed to combat memory loss in seniors. Goodwin House started the program in January 2020, with a handful of daily activities that encourage working memory and triggering brain activity in the prefrontal cortex.www.alxnow.com
