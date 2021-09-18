CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Helena, MT

Browning eases by East Helena as Vigilantes score first varsity points

406mtsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST HELENA — Browning scored 40-straight points in the middle portions of Friday night’s game on its way to a 40-22 win over East Helena. “It’s just a lot of hard work and finally kinda getting the monkey off our back,” Indians head coach Jerry Racine said. “We let one slip away from us last week. It’s just a lot of the hard work that we had put in, in the off-season and so far this season paying off.”

406mtsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Helena, MT
Sports
Local
Montana Sports
Local
Montana Football
City
East Helena, MT
City
Whitefish, MT
East Helena, MT
Football
City
Browning, MT
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Carlson

Comments / 0

Community Policy