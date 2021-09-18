Browning eases by East Helena as Vigilantes score first varsity points

EAST HELENA — Browning scored 40-straight points in the middle portions of Friday night’s game on its way to a 40-22 win over East Helena. “It’s just a lot of hard work and finally kinda getting the monkey off our back,” Indians head coach Jerry Racine said. “We let one slip away from us last week. It’s just a lot of the hard work that we had put in, in the off-season and so far this season paying off.”