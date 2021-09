BUTTE — The Battlin' Bears kicked off the Frontier Conference season with a pair of sweeps at the Montana Tech Invite. In the men's tournament, Rocky Mountain College golfers Mitchell Thiessen, Tristan Hanson, Cash Golden and Haydn Driver finished in 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th places to give the Battlin' Bears the team title with a three-round total of 853. Montana Tech took second (870), Carroll College was third (901) followed by Dickinson State (911), Providence (923) and MSU-Northern (1028).

BUTTE, MT ・ 11 DAYS AGO